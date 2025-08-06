Back-to-School Support Reaches Every Corner of British Columbia

"Back-to-school shouldn't be a source of anxiety for parents or students," says Gina Haggett, Divisional Secretary for Public Relations, The Salvation Army BC Division. "We're seeing communities come together in remarkable ways to ensure every child starts their year with confidence."

In Vancouver , Boundless Vancouver's Back-to-School Program created a welcoming community experience by combining practical support with celebration. The event served more than 120 local families with fully stocked backpacks and essential school supplies, while children enjoyed game stations and activities, transforming what could be stressful preparation into a joyful community gathering.

, Boundless Vancouver's Back-to-School Program created a welcoming community experience by combining practical support with celebration. The event served more than 120 local families with fully stocked backpacks and essential school supplies, while children enjoyed game stations and activities, transforming what could be stressful preparation into a joyful community gathering. Meanwhile, The Salvation Army Alberni Valley's Back-to-School program assembles and distributes backpacks filled with school supplies, reaching families through their Community and Family Services programs and soup kitchen. The community can participate by donating supplies directly, making financial contributions at their thrift store, or volunteering to pack backpacks. Each donation at their thrift store is recognized with a backpack picture on their wall, with distribution beginning in the last week of August to ensure students are ready for their first day of class.

The Langley Gateway of Hope has expanded their back-to-school initiative to serve both Langley City and Township communities, with plans to distribute 900 fully stocked backpacks to local students. Their forward-thinking approach includes a volunteer driver program for deliveries and comprehensive support that reaches across both municipalities to ensure no child starts school unprepared.

has expanded their back-to-school initiative to serve both City and Township communities, with plans to distribute 900 fully stocked backpacks to local students. Their forward-thinking approach includes a volunteer driver program for deliveries and comprehensive support that reaches across both municipalities to ensure no child starts school unprepared. From the Interior to Northern BC, The Salvation Army is adapting their programs to meet unique local needs, ensuring that geography never stands in the way of support.

"The blessing of giving and being part of this program is absolutely wonderful," says Major Michael Ramsay of The Salvation Army Alberni Valley. "When children come in with their parents or grandparents to make donations for other children's school supplies, it opens the door for a brighter future. We're creating a community where everyone can participate in making a difference, regardless of their circumstances."

To join your local community in making a difference in a child's back-to-school journey, visit salvationarmy.ca/britishcolumbia

The Salvation Army is an international Christian organization that began its work in Canada in 1882 and has grown to become the largest non-governmental direct provider of social services in the country.

The Salvation Army gives hope and support to vulnerable people today and every day in 400 communities across Canada and more than 130 countries around the world.

