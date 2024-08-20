BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - As the new school year approaches, Breakfast Club of Canada calls on Canadians to join the movement to give current and future generations an equal opportunity to succeed. Despite ongoing efforts, Breakfast Club of Canada, school communities and community partners estimate that there are still over 800,000 children who would need the Club's support in nearly 3,000 schools. These children continue to be at risk of going to school on an empty stomach.

With the rising cost of living and limited access to nutritious food impacting households, Breakfast Club of Canada is committed to maintaining and expanding its activities to lighten the load for families and provide nutritious food to support those who need it most: schoolchildren.

"The power of breakfast cannot be underestimated," says Tommy Kulczyk, President and CEO of Breakfast Club of Canada. "A nutritious breakfast sets the tone for a child's entire day, impacting their ability to learn, grow, and thrive. Our back-to-school fundraising campaign is not just about breakfast; it's about investing in the youth's future."

A better start for every child

Families across Canada face difficult choices as food prices have increased by an average of over 20% in the last three years. Breakfast Club of Canada is also under increased pressure, with rising demands for new breakfast programs and higher attendance at existing ones. Consequently, expenses are outpacing revenues, limiting Breakfast Club of Canada's ability to onboard new programs to meet demand.

Last spring, the Government of Canada announced an investment of $1 billion over five years for the implementation of a National School Food Program (NSFP) to strengthen existing school food programs, including breakfast, lunch and snacks, with a target of reaching 400,000 children. While the details and timelines for program implementation are yet to be clarified, it is important to highlight the significance of this major first step in the right direction.

Despite being good news, this investment unfortunately remains insufficient to meet all needs across the country. "While we are pleased to see the federal government take a great step forward and be part of the solution with private and community stakeholders, as well as provincial, territorial, and Indigenous governments, the fight against school hunger is far from over," says Judith Barry, Co-founder and Government Relations Director of Breakfast Club of Canada. "The National Food School Program has yet to be implemented, and in the upcoming school year, 1 in 3 children are still at risk of going to school on an empty stomach."

We believe in breakfast

Celebrating its 30th anniversary this fall, Breakfast Club of Canada remains a cornerstone in the lives of families and communities from coast to coast to coast. As Canada's only national school food delivery organization, it has worked tirelessly since its foundation in 1994 to highlight the importance of a nutritious breakfast every morning for all children. For all these years, the organization and its partners have been proudly supporting breakfast programs in various ways, including offering innovative solutions designed specifically to local needs, such as adapting menus to dietary sensitivities and Indigenous traditions. These efforts also consider available resources to ensure the long-term sustainability of these programs.

The Club currently helps to reach over 650,000 children in over 3,800 school nutrition programs.

Join the Movement!

Canadians are invited to join forces to nourish the potential of tomorrow's leaders. Starting today, the public can donate by texting CLUB to 20222, online at breakfastclubcanada.org/back-to-school.

For this important fundraising campaign, Breakfast Club of Canada can also count on the generosity of the MTY Foundation, which will double donations up to $100,000. Together, let's help children reach their full potential.

