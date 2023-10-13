The Government of Canada is making investments in tourism across British Columbia to attract new visitors and stimulate local economies

WEST VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Safe and inclusive public spaces and dynamic tourism experiences are key to vibrant communities. They bring together people of all ages and abilities, in turn supporting businesses and boosting economic vitality.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, announced an investment of $860,000 for two projects through the Tourism Relief Fund (TRF). The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan).

Funding of $500,000 is being provided to the Aboriginal Tourism Association of British Columbia to help Indigenous Tourism BC develop their "Invest in Iconic" tourism strategy with Destination BC to grow the Indigenous tourism sector in British Columbia.

Funding of $360,000 is being provided to the BC Parks Foundation to develop an app for self-guided tours in BC parks. The app will allow visitors to book interpretive experiences and connect directly with park-related businesses.

Upgrading infrastructure, enhancing tourism experiences, and building new public assets attracts new visitors and means people across British Columbia have better access to recreational programs and facilities. The two projects announced today are growing economic opportunities, creating jobs, and improving community wellbeing.

"These investments demonstrate how the Government of Canada is helping to boost economic development in communities across British Columbia. Investing in tourism experiences brings communities together and will ensure that British Columbia thrives well into the future."

- The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan)

"Canada is a world-class destination that showcases unique experiences for visitors, and which, when done thoughtfully, contributes greatly to well being of diverse communities across Canada. These investments demonstrate our Government's commitment to BC's tourism industry."

- Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country.

"Discoverparks.ca and 25 Weeks of Adventure are about people enjoying the health benefits and wonders of parks while being safe and respectful. Educating and connecting visitors to local places, people and stories helps keep places clean and respects the values that Indigenous people and British Columbians share."

- Andrew Day, CEO, BC Parks Foundation

PacifiCan is the federal economic development agency dedicated to British Columbians. PacifiCan works with partners who are building innovative businesses, creating quality jobs, and supporting inclusive growth throughout British Columbia .

. In 2022, PacifiCan opened new offices in Victoria , Campbell River , Kelowna , Cranbrook , Prince George , Prince Rupert and Fort St John , serving businesses and communities across the province.

, , , , , and , serving businesses and communities across the province. The Tourism Relief Fund provided $500 million over two years to help tourism businesses and organizations adapt their operations to meet public health requirements, while investing in products and services to facilitate future growth.

