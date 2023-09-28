OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - aXedras, a pioneer in digital solutions for supply chains of precious metals, is delighted to announce that it is collaborating with the Royal Canadian Mint (the Mint). This strategic collaboration underscores the capability of aXedras' solution to supporting proof of provenance, product integrity and traceability within the precious metal industry.

The partnership comes after the successful completion of the global pilot under the Gold Bar Integrity Programme co-initiated and led by the London Bullion Market Association and the World Gold Council.

"We are excited to support the Royal Canadian Mint in their commitment to continuous improvement and innovation," said Urs Röösli, CEO at aXedras. "Our platform will enable a digital layer of transparency and traceability."

"Precious metal investors have long trusted the Royal Canadian Mint for the purity, quality and security of the metals we refine and the bullion we produce," said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "By implementing this innovative solution, the Mint can now offer its customers end-to-end sourcing transparency."

The Mint will leverage aXedras' Bullion Integrity Ledger™ solution to further enhance its focus on being best-in-class for its supply chain and partner management. This collaboration will help to provide an additional layer of assurance and transparency to the refinery's operations, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the precious metal industry.

aXedras's blockchain-based solution will capture and preserve data along the supply chain of gold with the intent of ensuring the provenance and integrity of refined gold products. This innovative use of technology will encapsulate the refinery's best practices and relevant data, offering downstream customers and investors an excellent level of traceability and transparency.

About aXedras

aXedras, founded in 2018, is an independent information technology provider headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. Its goal is to take the precious metal industry to the next level of digitalization through one secure digital supply chain solution: the blockchain-based Bullion Integrity Ledger™, which is a member-based ecosystem for peer-to-peer interaction between the stakeholders of the precious metal market. The Bullion Integrity Ledger™ ensures the combination of efficiency, integrity, traceability and confidentiality of data and business transactions. Learn more at www.axedras.com.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, producing award-winning collector coins, market-leading bullion products, as well as Canada's prestigious military and civilian honours.

As an established London and COMEX Good Delivery refiner, the Mint also offers a full spectrum of best-in-class gold and silver refining services. As an organization that strives to take better care of the environment, to cultivate safe and inclusive workplaces and to make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, the Mint integrates environmental, social and governance practices in every aspect of its operations.

For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca. Follow the Mint on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

