OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, Awso Peshdary received the equivalent of a 14-year custodial sentence after pleading guilty to four terrorism offences: two counts of conspiring to participate in the activities of a terrorist group, one count of participating in the activities of a terrorist group, and one count of facilitating a terrorist activity. Mr. Peshdary targeted young persons and others in order to recruit them to commit violence in support of ideological aims in Syria.

Mr. Peshdary changed his plea to guilty on all counts, based on the evidence presented at trial.

Awso Peshdary was arrested on February 3, 2015, as part of an RCMP investigation and has been in custody since that date. Taking into account the time he spent in custody before today's sentence, Mr. Peshdary will serve an additional 21 months in custody. This will be followed by three years of probation.

Upon his release, the terms of his probation will prohibit him from:

Accessing media promoting violent extremism;

Communicating or associating with any person or group promoting violent extremism;

Possessing or accessing any device including mobile phones, hand-held devices or computers capable of accessing the internet or other digital networks except for work or educational purposes and with the written permission of his probation officer, who can inspect devices on demand;

Becoming involved in any youth organization or any student association, except with the written permission of his probation officer and only if such organization or association is for the limited purpose of, and is in conjunction with, a deradicalization organization approved by his probation officer; and

Owning, possessing or carrying a weapon.

Awso Peshdary could also participate in deradicalization counselling, as recommended by his probation officer.

