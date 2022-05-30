Awarding of an honorary doctorate - UQAT honours Robert Kanatewat's exceptional record in defending and promoting First Peoples' rights

A Cree politician and entrepreneur who is deeply involved in his community, Mr. Kanatewat has been an active participant in the societal debates on Indigenous issues in recent decades. As one of the Eeyouch signatories of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement, Mr. Kanatewat acted as one of the Cree communities' representatives in the negotiations and signing of this first modern Treaty in Canada. At that time, he was Chief of the Cree Nation of Chisasibi, a position he held from 1968 to 1977. It was his name that appeared on the lawsuit filed by the Eeyouch against the James Bay Development Corporation that led to an interlocutory injunction in 1973, the first explicit judicial recognition of Aboriginal Rights in Canadian history. Following his influential career in politics, where his negotiating skills helped advance the rights and living conditions within communities, including access to housing and self-management of local businesses, he co-founded Kepa Transport, a Cree entrepreneurial flagship. His entrepreneurial success and vision have contributed greatly to his Nation's economic development and empowerment. Over the years, Mr. Kanatewat's remarkable contribution has been recognized with several awards and distinctions. Among others, the Chisasibi airport was named after him and most recently in May 2022, he received the First Peoples Medal from the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec. He is still involved in various committees and encourages the younger generation to pursue their education and take part in the development of their communities.

"In recognition of his political and community involvement as well as his significant contribution as an ambassador for the respect and recognition of Indigenous rights, UQAT wishes to acknowledge Mr. Robert Kanatewat's exceptional career by awarding him an honorary doctorate. As an Institution committed to actively participate in the reconciliation between all peoples, it is a great pleasure for us to award an honorary doctorate to an inspiring man who has served for the advancement of Indigenous Peoples' rights and the well-being of his Nation", declared UQAT Rector Vincent Rousson.

The honorary doctorate

The honorary doctorate, also known as a doctorate honoris causa, is the highest distinction that the University can award. This distinction is an exceptional recognition issued by the Assembly of Governors of the Université du Québec, on the recommendation of the boards of directors of the institutions and according to the rules of the Université du Québec.

