Award-winning Wings Over Water Imax® Film released for special one-day nationwide theatrical event in support of conservation on Earth Day, April 22nd

Wings over Water, produced with the support of Ducks Unlimited Canada, is a captivating 45-minute documentary about North America's unique Prairie Pothole region and the wildlife that makes their homes there. Canadian audiences will have the opportunity to watch this film in 2D and 3D formats in its only release to mainstream cinemas across Canada on Earth Day, April 22. The film will remain available for school group bookings from Earth Day until May 31, 2024.

Narrated by Academy Award-Winning actor Michael Keaton, Wings Over Water was filmed on location in a marvelous and unique natural habitat. As the glaciers retreated at the end of the last ice age, they left the Prairie Pothole Region, a huge swath of connected rivers, lakes, and wetlands across 3 Canadian provinces and 5 U.S. states.

These largely unknown water highways and wildflower-rich grasslands are a critical habitat for wildlife, from the herds of bison that still roam part of the Great Plains to the honey bees that pollinate our crops. They are equally home to the millions of birds that migrate along these flyways as the seasons change.

Wings over Water tells the story of three charismatic bird species—the elegant and giant Sandhill Crane, the cute Yellow Warbler and the beloved Mallard Duck—with large-format footage of their fascinating behaviours and migration patterns. All of them depend on these unique wetlands for their survival.

This year's showing of Wings over Water is the first year in what intends to be an annual Earth Day event presented by Ducks Unlimited Canada and the Impact Series.

"We believe that educational and entertaining films like Wings Over Water can captivate the next generation of conservation leaders." said Janine Massey, Chief Marketing Officer for Ducks Unlimited Canada. "We are so pleased that we've been able to partner to make this film available and accessible to communities across Canada."

"The Impact Series is thrilled to partner with Ducks Unlimited Canada to bring this film to theatres to inspire change and showcase why habitats like wetlands are worth protecting," offered Jim Sherry, CEO at the Impact Series.

Ducks Unlimited Canada (DUC) is the leader in wetland conservation. A registered charity, DUC uses sound science and partners with government, industry, non-profit organizations, Indigenous Peoples and landowners to conserve wetlands that are critical to waterfowl, wildlife and the environment. To learn more about DUC's innovative environmental solutions and services, visit ducks.ca

The Impact Series is growing to become the leading media company in service of connecting people to raise awareness of, and education around, social and environmental issues that adversely impact families and communities.

