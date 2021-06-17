Award-Winning Smart Pod Pivo Joins RESAAS Approved Supplier Program

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV: RSS) (OTCQB: RSASF) ("RESAAS" or the "Company"), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a marketing partnership with 3i Inc. as part of RESAAS' Approved Supplier Program.

3i Inc. developed Pivo, an all-inclusive solution combining a motion tracking interactive pod and software for smartphone photography and videography. Using Pivo, Agents can create 360- degree videos using its motion tracking capabilities, switching seamlessly between face, body and action tracking to capture dynamic videos during listing presentations, video calls and home tours.

"Gone are the days when you have to hold your phone camera in your hand during property showings," said Ken Kim, CEO of 3i. "Agents will enjoy a dynamic, hands-free listing presentation experience using Auto Tracking while video conferencing on Zoom, Google Meet and other third-party platforms. We look forward to growing our user base by making our product easily accessible to the over 450,000 agents on the RESAAS platform."

Through the RESAAS Approved Supplier Program, RESAAS Agents will be able to purchase Pivo Pods at a discount to market, and can create dynamic videos using the free Pivo app suite.

"Pivo's award-winning camera technology presents a great opportunity for RESAAS Agents to increase the quality of their content," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "Pivo is an innovative addition to RESAAS' growing stable of RESAAS Approved Suppliers, further demonstrating our commitment of providing a suite of Top Tier products and services to RESAAS Agents from list-to-close."

Under the terms of the agreement signed on June 17, 2021, 3i shall share revenue with RESAAS on the sale of all Pivo Real Estate Packs.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis. Visit www.resaas.com for more information.

For further information: Don Mosher, RESAAS Services Inc., +1 (604) 617-5448, [email protected]; Investor Relations: Greg Falesnik or Brooks Hamilton, MZ Group - MZ North America, +1 (949) 546-6326, [email protected]

