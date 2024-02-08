Award-winning Funds: Manulife Investment Management Again Among Top Honourees from Fundata Canada Français

Manulife Investment Management

Feb 08, 2024, 16:00 ET

C$ unless otherwise stated                                            TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945 

Combined wins of 20 segregated funds,10 mutual funds and 4 ETFs earn Manulife Investment Management honours for 12 consecutive years

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management announced that Fundata Canada recognized 34 of its investment solutions for their competitive performance. A combination of 20 segregated funds, 10 mutual funds and four ETFs earned FundGrade A+® Ratings, extending Manulife Investment Management's recognition in investment performance to 12 consecutive years – every year since the awards' debut in 2012.

The FundGrade A+® Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who have shown consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance incorporating up to 10 years of history. Achieving a FundGrade A+® Rating is an honour because only around 6% of the investment fund products available in Canada have received it.

"Manulife is committed to offering Canadians high-quality, diverse investment solutions that meet investor needs and I am very proud of our strong performance," said Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Manulife Investment Management, Canada. "With the continued economic uncertainty, following years of volatility, I want to congratulate our portfolio management teams and colleagues who have enabled us once again to be recognized by Fundata."

The following Manulife segregated funds, mutual funds, and ETFs were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:           

Segregated funds*

FundGrade
start date

FundGrade
calc date

Fund
count

1Y
return

3Y
return

5Y
return

10Y
return

Total
return
since
inception

Inception
date

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category








Manulife Ideal Fidelity Dividend Fund

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

225

4.47

8.72

8.39

5.53

6.1

12/12/2012

Canadian Equity Balanced category








Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class GIF Select

1/31/2021

12/31/2023

552

11.9

6.88

8.24

5/4/2020

Canadian Focused Equity category








Manulife Fundamental Equity GIF Select

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

463

15.26

10.88

12.92

9.09

8.37

10/5/2009

Manulife Ideal Canadian Equity Fund

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

463

11.57

9.6

11.56

7.45

8.67

12/12/2012

Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category








Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio GIF

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

666

7.67

-0.18

3.49

3.16

3.06

12/26/2000

Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio GIF Select

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

666

8.03

-0.04

3.92

3.57

4.01

10/2/2009

Canadian Fixed Income category








Manulife RetirementPlus Guaranteed Income

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

419

7.93

-8.69

-1.58

-0.18

-0.22

10/28/2013

Manulife Ideal Canadian Unconstrained Bond Fund

1/31/2015

12/31/2023

419

5.98

-3.47

0.37

0.12

5/17/2016

European Equity category








Manulife Invesco EQV European Equity GIF Select

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

63

13.67

-5.02

3.3

3.34

6.35

10/2/2009

Global Equity category








Manulife Global Equity Class GIF Select

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

898

15.23

6.31

9.16

9.04

10.03

10/7/2013

Global Fixed Income Balanced category








Manulife Balanced Income Portfolio GIF Select

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

262

8.01

1.29

4.75

4.03

4.89

10/2/2009

Manulife Moderate Portfolio GIF Select**

1/31/2018

12/31/2023

262

7.67

-0.05

3.67

2.29

5/19/2017

Manulife Moderate Private Segregated Portfolio**

1/31/2018

12/31/2023

262

8.02

0.27

4.01

3.57

11/29/2018

Global Neutral Balanced category








Manulife Strategic Balanced Yield GIF Select

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

875

13.42

4.92

7.5

6.14

7.53

10/31/2012

Manulife U.S. Balanced Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2015

12/31/2023

875

13.52

5

7.57

6.1

10/6/2014

Manulife U.S. Balanced Value Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2016

12/31/2023

875

5.72

1.49

7.54

5.48

4/30/2015

Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income GIF Select

1/31/2015

12/31/2023

875

5.35

1.13

7.21

5.43

4/7/2014

Manulife Global Balanced GIF Select**

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

875

11.32

2.82

6.21

6.53

7.01

10/7/2013

Manulife Global Balanced Private Segregated Pool**

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

875

11.69

3.16

6.53

6.88

10/6/2014

Manulife Global Monthly High Income GIF Select**

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

875

15.64

1.97

8.3

5.59

6.04

10/7/2013

Manulife Global Monthly High Income Private Segregated Pool**

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

875

15.9

0.93

5/25/2021

High Yield Fixed Income category








Manulife U.S. Unconstrained Bond GIF Select

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

153

8.76

-0.5

2.86

3.39

3.71

10/7/2013

Multi-Sector Fixed Income category








Manulife Corporate Fixed Income Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2015

12/31/2023

59

7.54

0.03

2.77

2.34

10/6/2014

Tactical Balanced category








Manulife Ideal Tactical Income Fund

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

106

11.49

5.31

7.67

5.62

5/17/2016

Mutual funds***

FundGrade
start date

FundGrade
calc date

Fund
count

1Y
return

3Y
return

5Y
return

10Y
return

Total
return
since
inception

Inception
date

Canadian Equity Balanced category








Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

229

12.26

7.21

9.3

7.03

6.83

22/03/2012

Canadian Equity category








Manulife Canadian Equity Private Pool

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

360

11.89

11.25

12.7

8.98

9.3

14/12/2012

Canadian Neutral Balanced category








Manulife Canadian Growth and Income Private Trust

1/31/2016

12/31/2023

250

9.57

5.09

7

4.91

10/8/2015

Canadian Focused Equity category








Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

335

15.76

11.37

13.4

9.57

8.38

26/08/2003

Global Equity category








Manulife Global Equity Private Pool

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

1095

16.36

7.36

10.46

10.18

11.74

14/12/2012

Global Fixed Income Balanced category








Manulife Moderate Portfolio

1/31/2018

12/31/2023

488

8.08

0.3

4.03

2.63

5/5/2017

Global Neutral Balanced category








Manulife Global Balanced Fund

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

888

11.75

3.18

6.55

6.89

7.4

1/8/2013

Manulife Strategic Balanced Yield Fund

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

888

13.76

5.25

7.83

6.49

7.65

22/03/2012

Manulife U.S. Balanced Private Trust

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

888

13.84

5.3

7.86

6.55

7.11

10/6/2013

Tactical Balanced category








Manulife Tactical Income Fund

1/31/2014

12/31/2023

194

11.71

5.54

7.91

5.15

4.08

6/7/2007

ETFs****

FundGrade
start date

FundGrade
calc date

Fund
count

1Y
return

3Y
return

5Y
return

Total
return
since
inception

Inception
date

Canadian Equity category







ManulifeMultifactor Canadian Large Cap IndexETF (MCLC)

1/31/2018

12/31/2023

360

11.49

12.62

11.49

7.71

17/04/2017

Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity category







ManulifeMultifactor CanadianSMID Cap IndexETF (MCSM)

1/31/2018

12/31/2023

116

6.88

8.13

11.47

7.92

27/11/2017

Canadian Fixed Income category







Manulife Smart Core BondETF (BSKT)

1/31/2021

12/31/2023

311

7.8

-2.3

-1.94

25/11/2020

Canadian Corporate Fixed Income category







Manulife Smart Corporate BondETF (CBND)

1/31/2021

12/31/2023

57

8.79

-0.89

-0.44

25/11/2020

* Segregated fund performance shown for GIF Select InvestmentPlus, MPIP Segregated Pools and Manulife RetirementPlus funds are for the front-end sales charge. For Ideal funds, the performance shown is for the no-load sales charge. Performance for the winning segregated funds is for the period ending December 31, 2023. The Manulife RetirementPlus and Manulife Ideal segregated fund contracts are no longer open to new deposits effective October 2022 ** The Fundgrade A+ award applies to an entire fund family, including every segregated fund product and series where a fund is available. This fund has been listed twice to highlight that it is available in both GIF Select and MPIP Segregated Pools contracts. *** Mutual fund performance shown is for advisor series.  Performance for the winning mutual funds is for the period ending December 31, 2023.

**** Performance for the winning ETFs is for the period ending December 31, 2023.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited and The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company.  The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) is the issuer of Manulife Investment Management insurance contracts and the guarantor of any guarantee provisions therein. Manulife Mutual Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund, ETFs and segregated fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing in mutual funds, the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus before investing in ETFs and information folder, contract and fund facts before investing in segregated fund contracts. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the contract holder and may increase or decrease in value. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

For further information: Media Contact, Elizabeth Bartlett, Manulife, 857 210 2286, [email protected]

