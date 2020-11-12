SAINT-LAURENT, QC, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Borough of Saint-Laurent is honoured to have won a 2020 Award of Excellence from the Canadian Public Relations Society together with UQAM's Chaire de relations publiques et communication marketing .

A total of 68 winners distinguished themselves this year by being chosen as the best examples of public relations and communication in Canada out of a record number of 192 submissions. The project entitled "Communiquer autrement : recherche collaborative sur la communication municipale" (Communicating differently: collaborative research on municipal communication) won a gold award in the Best Research category.

"We placed our confidence and trust in UQAM and the Chaire de relations publiques et communication marketing to learn more about our residents and their perceptions of the communications tools that we make available to them—and all with a view to improving our practices. The findings of the research project were concrete and we have already put certain recommendations into practice, such as the adoption of a branding guide for a strong and consistent image. We are very pleased with—and proud of—this partnership, which has made it possible to advance the state of knowledge on municipal communication."

Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent

"This research project was designed to communicate in a different way by creating a bridge between the municipality and the university. One of its distinctive features lies in the partnership approach used to carry it out. Through close collaboration, the teams of the Chaire de relations publiques et communication marketing and the Borough's Division des communications were able to combine the scientific approach and theoretical knowledge of the researchers with the professionals' practical experience and field knowledge in order to transform and improve the scope of municipal communications and, ultimately, make a difference in the residents' lives".

Bernard Motulsky, Chair of Public relations and marketing communications at UQAM

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 14 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with major thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

About the Chaire de relations publiques et de communication marketing (UQAM)

Established in 2002, the Chair of Public relations and marketing communications at UQAM is the first of its kind in the world. Its mission is to contribute to the advancement of knowledge, student training and public debate on all issues related to the practice of the profession of communicator and the communicator's role in Québec society. In particular, its researchers conduct research on matters and issues related to conditions and practices in public relations and marketing communication with regard to the democratization of information in society, by reflecting on the changing nature of communications.

About the Borough of Saint-Laurent

A city established in 1893, Saint-Laurent became one of Montréal's 19 boroughs in 2002. Located north of the island of Montréal, its 42.8 square kilometres make this borough the largest in the city. Its population of over 100,000 is one of the most multicultural. Having become a "sustainable municipal territory" in early 2019, sustainable development—and environment protection, in particular—are at the heart of all its decisions—a challenge that is all the greater since more than 70% of its territory is devoted to industrial and commercial activities, with over 4500 companies and 110,000 jobs. It is in fact one of Québec's main industrial and technological centres. Already boasting great accessibility to the main highways and public transit, Saint-Laurent is getting ready to welcome 5 train stations within the new Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light rail network. And last but not least, with its two libraries, its Centre des loisirs (recreation centre), its new Sports Complex, its arena and some 50 parks, Saint-Laurent offers a wide range of services in many fields, such as culture, sports and recreation. In this way, the Borough ensures a high quality of life for families and businesses.

