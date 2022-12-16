MONTRÉAL, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante, will address the representatives of nations at the High Level Segment of COP 15.

She will present the goals and aspirations of cities and subnational governments, which were discussed at the COP 15 Summit held on December 11 and 12.

Date: Saturday, December 17, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Location: Palais des congrès

Room 517

