TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) and Ava Industries (Ava) are pleased to announce they have signed an agreement to integrate PrescribeIT®, Canada's national e-prescribing service, into Ava's innovative electronic medical record (EMR) benefitting over 1,000 prescribers across clinics and healthcare facilities.

Since its inception, Ava Industries has been committed to simplifying and streamlining the practice of medicine by eliminating administrative obstacles. PrescribeIT® aligns perfectly with this goal. When integrated with Ava's comprehensive suite of AI-driven tools and streamlined processes, PrescribeIT® enables healthcare providers to electronically transmit a prescription directly to the pharmacy management system, enhancing efficiency and patient outcomes.

"At Ava Industries, we have consistently championed for seamless interoperability and the secure, swift sharing of patient information. PrescribeIT® represents a significant advancement in our mission to replace outdated fax machines with more efficient digital solutions, placing accurate information exactly where physicians need it" stated Dr. Matt Henschke, CEO of Ava Industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ava EMR into the PrescribeIT® family," said Ian Lording, VP, Health Solutions and Operations at Canada Health Infoway. "By integrating PrescribeIT® into Ava EMR's innovative platform, we are furthering our mission to provide safer and more efficient medication management. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our efforts to provide healthcare providers with seamless access to electronic prescribing, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes."

"The implementation of PrescribeIT® aligns with our commitment to leveraging technology to ensure that critical patient information is always within reach, without the cumbersome processes of the past. It's a proud moment for us, knowing that we are making a real difference in the lives of healthcare providers and their patients, driving forward a future where technology and care seamlessly intersect," added Dr. Henschke.

Users, like Dr. Adina McIntosh, a family doctor in Three Hills, Alberta, are already seeing the benefits: "Having used PrescribeIT® in our previous EMR, our clinic is really excited to have it added into the Ava EMR. With all of our local pharmacies using PrescribeIT®, this allows for easier communication through direct messaging and fewer faxes. Most importantly, our team will be happy to set aside our triplicate pads, since these prescriptions can be sent securely through PrescribeIT® instead of using the paper pads."

Ava Industries is a pioneering technology company at the forefront of healthcare innovation, dedicated to enhancing the practice of medicine through advanced digital solutions. With a robust portfolio of solutions that include AI-driven tools and services, Ava Industries aims to streamline medical workflows, improve patient outcomes, and foster seamless communication within the healthcare ecosystem. Our flagship Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system is a platform that connects community clinics to hospitals, patients, and services like PrescribeIT®, providing over 1,000 prescribers across healthcare facilities with efficient, secure, and interoperable solutions for electronic prescribing and patient management. Founded by a team of healthcare professionals and technologists, Ava Industries is committed to replacing outdated systems with modern, efficient, and secure digital solutions. For more information, visit www.avaindustries.ca .

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca to learn more.

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and we work with governments, health care organizations, clinicians and patients to make healthcare more digital. We're working to ensure that everyone is able to access their personal health information, book appointments, get prescriptions, view lab test results and access other health services, online. We're working with our partners to transform the health system because we know that digital health can be as transformative as digital has been in other aspects of our lives. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca .

