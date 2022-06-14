Automotive and Mining Sectors Come Together at Groundbreaking Event to Address Critical Questions for BEVs in Canada

Northern Ontario is the global battery metals hub and, as the shift to electric vehicles grows, nickel and other critical minerals are in high demand. The event connected the northern mining industry with the automotive and transportation sector from southern Ontario to begin forging relationships. Attendees heard from stakeholders, government officials and partners from across the country who are engaged in advancing a fully integrated battery electric supply chain.

"Many people don't realize the importance of Greater Sudbury minerals in their daily lives, but materials extracted from this community are found in a diverse array of everyday items, including the components in our phones, the parts in our bicycles and the batteries for electric vehicles," said the Mayor of the City of Greater Sudbury. "This conference was timely and allowed for key sectors to come together for the first time in Canada to have these discussions and learn from one another."

As automotive manufacturers move to fully electric vehicles by 2035, the local mining sector is prepared to support the demand for battery metals. Greater Sudbury has organizations that are committed to the highest Environmental Social Governance (ESG) standards supported by converting their underground fleet to battery electric to create efficiencies, improve health and safety policies and support local environmental initiatives.

"Not only are the critical minerals here in Greater Sudbury, but we also have the academic research and training to support the industry. This is an award-winning research community that continues to be a leader in environmental and mining research," said Lisa Demmer, Chair of the Greater Sudbury Development Corporation (GSDC). "With post-secondary institutions leading the way in mining research, we are able to provide learners with hands-on support while new discoveries take place to support the electrification trends in the industry."

BEV In-Depth: Mines to Mobility was held May 25 and 26 at Science North, one of Canada's top science centres, located on the shores of Greater Sudbury's beautiful Lake Ramsey. The conference was presented by the City of Greater Sudbury, Greater Sudbury Development Corporation, Frontier Lithium, Cambrian College, EV Society, Electric Autonomy Canada, Accelerate – ZEV and Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network. For more details, visit www.bevindepth.ca.

