AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024.

"AutoCanada faced several headwinds during the second quarter which substantially affected our performance. The CDK outage disrupted operations resulting in lost sales and profits, OEM inventory grew across the industry causing higher days supply in key brands and impacting floorplan costs, and rising unemployment combined with falling GDP in a still elevated rate environment perpetuated consumer uncertainty." stated Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada.

"Given increasingly challenging operating conditions, during the second quarter we engaged Bain & Company to support us in accelerating key strategic initiatives that will structurally improve AutoCanada. We are actively reviewing strategic alternatives for all non-core and underperforming assets. We have also immediately halted all M&A and return of capital initiatives, and have frozen all discretionary spending. We are solely focused on reducing leverage, stabilizing and improving profitability, and molding AutoCanada into a best-in-class operator that is positioned for long-term success."

Three-Months Ended June 30 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS 2024 2023 % Change Revenue 1,600,979 1,756,262 (8.8) % Same store revenue 2 1,544,234 1,719,030 (10.2) % Gross profit 249,676 318,738 (21.7) % Gross profit percentage 2 15.6 % 18.1 % (2.5) ppts Operating expenses 221,875 229,016 (3.1) % Net (loss) income (33,074) 45,228 (173.1) % Basic net (loss) income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders (1.47) 1.81 (181.2) % Diluted net (loss) income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders (1.47) 1.75 (184.0) % Adjusted EBITDA 1 26,970 94,055 (71.3) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1 1.7 % 5.4 % (3.7) ppts New retail vehicles2 sold (units) 10,809 11,257 (4.0) % Used retail vehicles2 sold (units) 15,225 17,222 (11.6) % New vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 4,682 5,489 (14.7) % Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 543 2,396 (77.3) % Parts and service ("P&S") gross profit 93,302 95,920 (2.7) % Collision repair ("Collision") gross profit 16,122 15,041 7.2 % Finance, insurance and other ("F&I") gross profit per retail unit average2 3,181 3,456 (8.0) % Operating expenses before depreciation 2 206,604 214,371 (3.6) % Operating expenses before depreciation as a % of gross profit 2 82.7 % 67.3 % 15.5 ppts Floorplan financing expense 20,012 15,517 29.0 %

AutoCanada was negatively impacted by a cyber incident with CDK Global ("CDK"), our dealer management system ("DMS"). CDK is used across our dealership operations and supports many aspects critical to our business, including the management of our sales, parts and service, inventory, business development, and accounting functions.

The CDK outage started on June 19, 2024, and officially ended on July 1, 2024 ("CDK Outage"). The recovery, validation, and cleanup process for CDK to be "back to normal" was not fully completed until end of July 2024.

Once we became aware of the CDK outage, we immediately enacted measures to safeguard our system and data environments. We also performed a thorough assessment of the potential impact to our operations and enacted a plan to ensure business continuity. We subsequently fortified our internal security measures and increased our threat detection efforts.

While our dealership operations were able to transition to a manual dealership operating process, our Q2 2024 results were ultimately negatively impacted by lost sales of new and used vehicles and related F&I deals, lost service repair orders2, and other one-time incremental costs to support the business.

Consolidated revenue decreased due to the CDK Outage and weaker performance across new vehicle, used vehicle, P&S, and F&I operations, partially offset by positive contributions from collision operations and recent acquisitions.

Consolidated gross profit decreased due to the CDK Outage and weaker performance across new vehicle, used vehicle, P&S, and F&I operations, resulting in lower new and used retail vehicle sales and lower contributions from F&I, an increase in the used vehicle inventory provision to adjust for current market conditions in Canada and the U.S., partially offset by positive contributions from collision operations and recent acquisitions.

Operating expenses before depreciation2 declined due to lower employee costs as a result of weaker sales resulting from the CDK Outage, and management's restructuring of variable pay plans in 2024, partially offset by one-time management transition costs.

Floorplan financing expenses increased as a result of higher interest rates and rising new inventory levels partially offset by lower used vehicle inventory levels.

Net loss for the period resulted from lower gross profits for the reasons stated above, impairment of U.S. non-financial assets in the current quarter, write off of U.S. recognized deferred tax assets, and higher floorplan financing expenses, partially offset by gains from the sale of a property completed during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the period and adjusted EBITDA margin1 decreased primarily as a result of lower gross profits (as discussed above) combined with higher floorplan financing expenses.

Canadian Operations Highlights



Three-Months Ended June 30 CANADIAN FINANCIAL RESULTS 2024 2023 % Change Revenue 1,409,829 1,548,615 (9.0) % Gross profit 223,832 279,457 (19.9) % Gross profit percentage 2 15.9 % 18.0 % (2.1) ppts Operating expenses 191,487 194,611 (1.6) % Net income 2,430 45,655 (94.7) % Adjusted EBITDA 1 32,386 89,155 (63.7) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 2.3 % 5.8 % (3.5) ppts New retail vehicles2 sold (units) 9,311 9,894 (5.9) % Used retail vehicles2 sold (units) 13,363 15,161 (11.9) % Used-to-new retail units ratio 2 1.44 1.53 (5.9) % New vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 4,823 5,636 (14.4) % Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 853 2,390 (64.3) % P&S gross profit 78,231 81,411 (3.9) % Collision gross profit 16,122 15,041 7.2 % F&I gross profit per retail unit average 2 3,240 3,410 (5.0) %

Revenue and gross profit decreased due to the CDK Outage and also weaker performance across new vehicle, used vehicle, and P&S operations, partially offset by positive contributions from collision operations and recent acquisitions, and an increase in the used vehicle inventory provision taken in the current quarter. Customers prioritized the purchase of lower priced vehicles and are stretching out vehicle servicing needs due to the current high cost of living environment. Growth in collision gross profit was largely driven by strong customer demand and increased production capacity.

Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit2 decreased due to the softening of the used vehicle market and noted increased used vehicle inventory provision.

Excluding the impact of the CDK Outage on reducing total retail units2 sold, F&I performance remained relatively consistent with the prior year, as F&I gross profit per retail unit average2 decreased slightly as compared to prior year. Current high interest rate environment has shifted payment mix towards more cash and lease, and away from more profitable finance deals. This negative pressure has been offset with higher product penetrations on each transaction.

Adjusted EBITDA1 declined due to the reasons stated above combined with higher floorplan financing expenses.

U.S. Operations Highlights



Three-Months Ended June 30 U.S. FINANCIAL RESULTS 2024 2023 % Change Revenue 191,150 207,647 (7.9) % Gross profit 25,844 39,281 (34.2) % Gross profit percentage 2 13.5 % 18.9 % (5.4) ppts Operating expenses 30,388 34,405 (11.7) % Net loss (35,504) (427) (8,214.8) % Adjusted EBITDA 1 (5,416) 4,900 (210.5) % Adjusted EBITDA margin 1 (2.8) % 2.4 % (5.2) ppts New retail vehicles2 sold (units) 1,498 1,363 9.9 % Used retail vehicles2 sold (units) 1,862 2,061 (9.7) % Used-to-new retail units ratio 2 1.24 1.51 (17.9) % New vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 3,805 4,420 (13.9) % Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2 (1,685) 2,435 (169.2) % P&S gross profit 15,071 14,509 3.9 % F&I gross profit per retail unit average 2 2,780 3,794 (26.7) %

Revenue and gross profit declined due to lower used retail vehicle2 sales, including an increase in the used vehicle inventory provision taken in the current quarter, and lower F&I performance, partially offset by contributions from new retail vehicle2 sales. Used vehicle performance was negatively impacted by market dynamics that made sourcing optimal used vehicle inventory more challenging. P&S gross profit increased due to the successful implementation of various initiatives to improve operational effectiveness.

Net income decrease includes $(11.3) million impairment of non-financial assets and write off of $(13.2) million of deferred tax assets in the current quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA1 declined due to lower used vehicle gross profits and higher floorplan financing costs, partially offset by higher P&S gross profit.

Collision Operations Highlights



Three-Months Ended June 30 Collision Financial Results 2024 2023 % Change Revenue 30,563 26,943 13.4 % Gross profit 16,122 15,041 7.2 % Gross profit percentage 2 52.8 % 55.8 % (3.0) ppts Adjusted EBITDA 1 3,065 5,431 (43.6) % Same store revenue 2 29,605 26,232 12.9 % Same store gross profit 2 15,538 14,699 5.7 % Same store gross profit percentage 2 52.5 % 56.0 % (3.5) ppts

Collision revenue and gross profit increased reflecting contributions from increased production capacity, re-negotiation of vendor agreements to reduce cost, strong customer demand supported by increased Original Equipment Manufacturers ("OEM") certifications and insurance referrals, and increased demand for paintless dent repair attributable to an increase in hail activity as compared to the prior year.

Collision gross profit percentage2 decreased due to an increase in labour cost and change in sales mix as a result of increased lower margin paintless dent repair work.

Same store2 revenue and gross profit increased, and same store gross profit percentage2 decreased for the reasons noted.

Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased largely due to increased operating expenses, particularly employee costs and administrative costs, as a function of the operational growth and recent acquisitions.

Other Recent Developments

During the quarter:

For the period from April 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024 , under the previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") and automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP"), the Company has repurchased and cancelled 264,554 common shares for an average price of $21.96 and total cash consideration of approximately $5.8 million .

to , under the previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") and automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP"), the Company has repurchased and cancelled 264,554 common shares for an average price of and total cash consideration of approximately . On April 22, 2024 , the Company entered into the fourth amended and restated credit agreement ("New Credit Facility") with the existing lending syndicate. The New Credit Facility included the following: Extend the maturity date to April 22, 2027 to maintain a three-year term; Creation of a new $25.0 million capital expenditure term facility, and a corresponding $25.0 million accordion facility, to support the anticipated leasehold spending in the coming quarters; Total aggregate bank facilities increased from $1.610 billion to $1.635 billion , with no changes to the revolving, wholesale flooring, and wholesale leasing facilities; Administrative enhancements to the Company's ability to floor more used vehicles; and Transition from Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR") to Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average ("CORRA").

, the Company entered into the fourth amended and restated credit agreement ("New Credit Facility") with the existing lending syndicate. The New Credit Facility included the following: On May 1, 2024 , the Company completed the sale of specific land and building in Alberta for cash consideration of $10.0 million plus closing adjustments resulting in a gain of $3.4 million . The land and buildings were presented as held for sale in the Interim Financial Statements.

, the Company completed the sale of specific land and building in for cash consideration of plus closing adjustments resulting in a gain of . The land and buildings were presented as held for sale in the Interim Financial Statements. On June 24, 2024 , the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of Nurse Chevrolet Cadillac Dealership and Collision Centre in Oshawa, Ontario . The acquisition supports management's strategic objectives of further expanding the Company's automobile dealership presence and collision centre capacity in the province of Ontario .

, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets of Nurse Chevrolet Cadillac Dealership and Collision Centre in Oshawa, . The acquisition supports management's strategic objectives of further expanding the Company's automobile dealership presence and collision centre capacity in the province of . On June 28, 2024 , due to noted CDK Outage, the Company amended the New Credit Facility to increase Total Net Funded Debt to Bank EBITDA Ratio covenant requirement from 4.00 to 4.50 for the period June 28, 2024 to September 29, 2024 .

After the quarter:

On July 30, 2024 , S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") issued a research update where the Company's Credit Rating was reaffirmed at 'B+' and outlook was revised from 'Stable' to' Negative'.

, S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") issued a research update where the Company's Credit Rating was reaffirmed at 'B+' and outlook was revised from 'Stable' to' Negative'. For the period from July 1 to August 13, 2024 , the Company repurchased and cancelled 109,100 shares for an average price of $18.99 under its NCIB and ASPP for consideration of $2.1 million .

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for share and per share amounts)



Three-month period ended Six-month period ended

June 30, 2024 $ June 30, 2023 $ June 30, 2024 $ June 30, 2023 $ Revenue (Note 5) 1,600,979 1,756,262 3,021,907 3,295,588 Cost of sales (Note 6) (1,351,303) (1,437,524) (2,542,904) (2,721,868) Gross profit 249,676 318,738 479,003 573,720 Operating expenses (Note 7) (221,875) (229,016) (433,539) (440,617) Operating profit before other income and expense 27,801 89,722 45,464 133,103 Lease and other income, net 1,386 2,345 3,935 5,588 Gain on disposal of assets, net (Note 11) 3,359 101 22,626 106 Impairment of non-financial assets (Note 15) (11,309) — (18,509) — Operating profit 21,237 92,168 53,516 138,797 Finance costs (Note 8) (37,040) (32,760) (73,342) (68,587) Finance income (Note 8) 58 808 786 1,910 Loss on redemption liabilities (642) — (642) — Other gains (losses), net 266 (39) 348 (132) (Loss) income for the period before taxation (16,121) 60,177 (19,334) 71,988 Income tax expense (Note 9) 16,953 14,949 16,101 18,376 Net (loss) income for the period (33,074) 45,228 (35,435) 53,612









Other comprehensive income







Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss







Foreign operations currency translation 511 1,039 2,959 3,280 Change in fair value of cash flow hedge (Note 19) — 651 (206) 1,090 Income tax relating to these items — (167) 51 (278) Other comprehensive income for the period 511 1,523 2,804 4,092 Comprehensive (loss) income for the period (32,563) 46,751 (32,631) 57,704









Net (loss) income for the period attributable to:







AutoCanada shareholders (34,282) 42,562 (36,689) 50,369 Non-controlling interests 1,208 2,666 1,254 3,243

(33,074) 45,228 (35,435) 53,612 Comprehensive (loss) income for the period attributable to:







AutoCanada shareholders (33,771) 44,085 (33,885) 54,461 Non-controlling interests 1,208 2,666 1,254 3,243

(32,563) 46,751 (32,631) 57,704 Net (loss) income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders:







Basic (1.47) 1.81 (1.56) 2.14 Diluted (1.47) 1.75 (1.56) 2.07









Weighted average shares







Basic (Note 21) 23,374,790 23,548,162 23,479,098 23,525,793 Diluted (Note 21) 23,374,790 24,252,084 23,479,098 24,385,530

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) $ December 31, 2023 $ ASSETS



Current assets



Cash 106,198 103,146 Trade and other receivables (Note 12) 223,171 222,076 Inventories (Note 13) 1,182,649 1,154,311 Current tax recoverable 34,681 22,187 Other current assets (Note 16) 18,917 15,718 Assets held for sale (Note 11) 51,184 22,152

1,616,800 1,539,590 Property and equipment (Note 14) 362,421 378,269 Right-of-use assets 416,396 405,105 Other long-term assets (Note 16) 16,436 16,708 Deferred income tax 19,619 35,444 Derivative financial instruments (Note 19) — 3,920 Intangible assets 667,149 682,137 Goodwill 98,694 98,266

3,197,515 3,159,439 LIABILITIES



Current liabilities



Trade and other payables (Note 17) 229,002 238,427 Revolving floorplan facilities (Note 18) 1,254,976 1,174,595 Vehicle repurchase obligations 1,408 1,982 Indebtedness (Note 18) 14,344 744 Lease liabilities 27,908 28,411 Redemption liabilities 23,222 22,580 Other liabilities (Note 19) 12,448 12,325 Liabilities held for sale (Note 11) 1,184 —

1,564,492 1,479,064 Long-term indebtedness (Note 18) 545,935 562,178 Long-term lease liabilities 483,796 469,013 Long-term redemption liabilities 25,000 25,000 Derivative financial instruments (Note 19) 1,859 2,219 Other long-term liabilities 762 1,368 Deferred income tax 51,608 55,768

2,673,452 2,594,610 EQUITY



Attributable to AutoCanada shareholders 495,101 534,847 Attributable to non-controlling interests 28,962 29,982

524,063 564,829

3,197,515 3,159,439

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three-month period ended Six-month period ended

June 30, 2024 $ June 30, 2023 $ June 30, 2024 $ June 30, 2023 $ Cash provided by (used in): Operating activities







Net (loss) income for the period (33,074) 45,228 (35,435) 53,612 Adjustments for:







Income tax expense (Note 9) 16,953 14,949 16,101 18,376 Finance costs (Note 8) 1 37,040 32,760 73,342 68,587 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 7) 8,776 8,355 17,362 16,459 Depreciation of property and equipment (Note 7) 6,370 6,166 12,646 11,789 Amortization of intangible assets (Note 7) 125 124 251 246 Gain on disposal of assets, net (Note 11) (3,359) (101) (22,626) (106) Share-based compensation (Note 20) 2,196 1,076 4,401 2,937 Unrealized fair value changes on foreign exchange forward contracts (Note 19) (182) (84) 2,191 (551) Loss on redemption liabilities 642 — 642 — Impairment of non-financial assets (Note 15) 11,309 — 18,509 — Net change in non-cash working capital (Note 24) 25,542 4,831 45,762 41,447

72,338 113,304 133,146 212,796 Income taxes paid (3,982) (30,675) (16,549) (37,348) Interest paid 1 (30,269) (27,515) (71,955) (66,078) Settlement of share-based awards, net (1,038) (109) (1,079) (1,011)

37,049 55,005 43,563 108,359 Investing activities







Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (Note 10) (20,197) (29,317) (20,197) (46,986) Purchases of property and equipment (Note 14) (8,743) (23,217) (20,021) (48,778) Additions to intangible assets (331) (560) (672) (986) Adjustments to prior year business acquisitions (491) 254 (505) 254 Proceeds on sale of property and equipment (Note 11) 10,223 139 51,628 516

(19,539) (52,701) 10,233 (95,980) Financing activities







Proceeds from indebtedness 147,191 182,898 353,013 312,042 Repayment of indebtedness (153,191) (223,559) (356,405) (348,915) Repayment of Executive Advance — 121 — 250 Repurchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid (Note 21) (5,778) — (7,722) — Shares settled from treasury, net (Note 21) 350 1 (181) 352 Payments for purchase of UD LP minority interest (Note 25) — — (22,500) — Dividends paid to non-controlling interests — — (4,294) (3,830) Repayment of loans by non-controlling interests — — 2,236 3,087 Principal portion of lease payments, net (7,960) (6,898) (15,754) (14,166)

(19,388) (47,437) (51,607) (51,180) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 164 (1,077) 863 (1,102) Net (decrease) increase in cash (1,714) (46,210) 3,052 (39,903) Cash at beginning of period 107,912 114,608 103,146 108,301 Cash at end of period 106,198 68,398 106,198 68,398

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, cash, and indebtedness determined in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these additional non-GAAP measures ("Non-GAAP Measures"), capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not earnings measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these Non-GAAP Measures should not replace net earnings or loss (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the Company's performance, cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities or as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. The Company's methods of calculating referenced Non-GAAP Measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

We list and define these "NON-GAAP MEASURES" below:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA provides an indication of the results generated by our principal business activities prior to:

Interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization;

Charges that introduce volatility unrelated to operating performance by virtue of the impact of external factors (such as share-based compensation amounts attributed to certain equity issuances as part of the Used Digital Division);

Non-cash charges (such as impairment, recoveries, gains or losses on derivatives, revaluation of contingent consideration and revaluation of redemption liabilities);

Charges outside the normal course of business (such as restructuring, gains and losses on dealership divestitures and real estate transactions); and

Charges that are non-recurring in nature (such as provisions for settlement income).

The Company considers adjusted EBITDA provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance over a period of time.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA margin is an indicator of a company's operating performance specifically in relation to our revenue performance. The Company considers adjusted EBITDA margin provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance with retaining and growing profitability as our revenue and scale increases over a period of time.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

Adjusted EBITDA and Segmented Adjusted EBITDA

The following table illustrates segmented adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods ended June 30:



Three-Months Ended June 30,

2024

Three-Months Ended June 30,

2023

Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Net income (loss) for the period 2,430 (35,504) (33,074)

45,655 (427) 45,228 Add back (deduct):













Income tax expense 3,367 13,586 16,953

14,949 — 14,949 Depreciation of right of use assets 8,020 756 8,776

7,622 733 8,355 Depreciation of property and equipment 5,752 618 6,370

5,655 511 6,166 Amortization of intangible assets 125 — 125

— — — Interest on long-term indebtedness 5,390 3,016 8,406

8,030 3,226 11,256 Lease liability interest 7,741 803 8,544

7,479 857 8,336 Impairment of non-financial assets — 11,309 11,309

— — — Loss on redemption liabilities 642 — 642

— — — Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments 1,124 — 1,124

(1,068) — (1,068) Amortization of loss on terminated hedges — — —

817 — 817 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (29) — (29)

117 — 117 Software implementation costs 1,183 — 1,183

— — — Gain on disposal of assets (3,359) — (3,359)

(101) — (101) Adjusted EBITDA 32,386 (5,416) 26,970

89,155 4,900 94,055

The following table illustrates collision adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods ended June 30:



Three-Months Ended June 30,

2024

Three-Months Ended June 30,

2023 Collision Operations Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Period from April 1 to June 30













Net income for the period 1 1,344 — 1,344

3,981 — 3,981 Add back:













Depreciation of right of use assets 1 538 — 538

403 — 403 Depreciation of property and equipment 398 — 398

430 — 430 Lease liability interest 1 775 — 775

617 — 617 Loss on disposal of assets 10 — 10

— — — Adjusted EBITDA 3,065 — 3,065

5,431 — 5,431

1. The Company revised the Q1 2023 comparative figures. The three-month period figures for Q2 2023 have been updated to reflect this change.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table illustrates segmented adjusted EBITDA margin for the three-month periods ended June 30:



Three-Months Ended June 30, 2024

Three-Months Ended June 30, 2023

Canada U.S. Total

Canada U.S. Total Adjusted EBITDA 32,386 (5,416) 26,970

89,155 4,900 94,055 Revenue 1,409,829 191,150 1,600,979

1,548,615 207,647 1,756,262 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2.3 % (2.8) % 1.7 %

5.8 % 2.4 % 5.4 %

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada is a leading North American multi-location automobile dealership group currently operating 85 franchised dealerships, comprised of 28 brands, in eight provinces in Canada as well as a group in Illinois, USA. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 3 used vehicle dealerships and 1 used vehicle auction business supporting the Used Digital Division, 13 RightRide division locations, and 11 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 27 collision centres. In 2023, the Company generated revenue in excess of $3 billion and our dealerships sold over 100,000 retail vehicles.

