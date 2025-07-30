AUTOCANADA COMPLETES SALE OF CRYSTAL LAKE CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM

EDMONTON, AB, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today announced announced the completion of the sale of Crystal Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located in Crystal Lake, Illinois. This sale is part of the definitive sale agreements announced on July 16, 2025.

In the 12 months ending June 30, 2025, Crystal Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram generated sales of $71.3 million and a loss of $3.2 million. AutoCanada received approximately $9.9 million in cash on the sale, comprised of $3.5 million for goodwill and fixed assets and $6.4 million for real estate and excluding inventory and net working capital, with proceeds directed toward reducing the outstanding balance of the Company's revolving credit facility.

All dollar amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars.

AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 brands, in eight provinces. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment also operates three independent used dealerships and 12 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 29 collision centres. In 2024, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles. Our collision centres offer an opportunity for the Company to retain customers at every touchpoint within the automotive ecosystem.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations segment, operating as Leader Automotive Group, operates 16 franchised dealerships comprised of 11 brands, in Illinois, USA. Leader currently sells Audi, Chevrolet, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. In 2024, our U.S. dealerships sold approximately 12,900 new and used retail vehicles.

