AUTOCANADA ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

AutoCanada Inc.

Aug 13, 2025, 17:00 ET

  • Revenue from continuing operations was $1,338.2 million as compared to $1,381.2 million in the prior year, a decrease of $(43.0) million
  • Net income for the period from total operations was $18.9 million as compared to a net loss of $(33.1) million in the prior year
    • Net income from continuing operations was $18.9 million as compared to $3.9 million in the prior year
    • Net loss from discontinued operations was $0.0 million as compared to $(37.0) million in the prior year
  • Diluted net income per share from continuing operations was $0.72 as compared to $0.12 in the prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA from total operations1 was $68.5 million as compared to $27.0 million in the prior year
    • Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations1 was $64.4 million as compared to $33.5 million in the prior year
    • Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations1 was $4.1 million as compared to $(6.5) million in the prior year1
  • Total Net Funded Debt to Bank EBITDA Ratio2 reduced from 4.92x as at March 31, 2025 to 3.42x as at June 30, 2025

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Paul Antony, Executive Chairman, stated, "AutoCanada's second quarter results reflect the momentum we're building as our transformation takes hold. With $80.0 million in annualized savings already realized, we've raised our target to $115.0 million, exceeding the original $100.0 million ambition we committed to at the beginning of this year. At the same time, we've made decisive progress on the U.S. divestiture, with one dealership sold and a clear path to exit the remaining dealerships. Expected total net proceeds of $115.0 to $130.0 million from the sale of our U.S. dealerships will meaningfully deleverage the balance sheet and sharpen our focus on the core Canadian business.

"Our team is squarely focused on completing the transformation, and we remain on track to deliver $48.5 million in net in-year savings by year-end, even after accounting for $29.3 million in restructuring costs," said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman. "While Canadian new vehicle demand has been strong so far this year, the potential impact of tariffs on the industry remains unclear. We may also see some near-term softness in same store sales as our store-level teams focus on execution and operational efficiency. As the transformation concludes, we expect sales momentum to normalize, underpinned by the comprehensive restructuring that has established a more efficient and sustainable cost structure, positioning the business to refocus on rebuilding volume from a stronger, more profitable foundation."

As we enter the final phase of our transformation, AutoCanada has come full circle, returning to its roots as a focused consolidator of Canadian dealerships and collision centres. With the major pieces in place, the time is right for a leadership transition. As we close out the year, our priorities are clear: complete the U.S. exit, deliver the remaining savings, deleverage the balance sheet, and position the company for its next chapter of profitable growth.

I want to sincerely thank our employees across the country who have worked relentlessly to drive this transformation, and our OEM partners for their continued support. It's been a privilege to lead this company through such a critical chapter in its history."

______________________________

1 See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below.

2 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES" and "FINANCIAL COVENANTS". Section 13. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES and Section 6. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period and six-month period ended June 30, 2025 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures and financial covenants (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca).

Second Quarter Key Highlights and Recent Developments


Three-Months Ended June 30

Continuing Operations Financial Results

2025

2024 
Revised 3

% Change

Revenue

1,338,199

1,381,150

(3.1) %

Same store revenue

1,317,396

1,327,438

(0.8) %

Gross profit

225,367

220,758

2.1 %

Gross profit percentage 2

16.8 %

16.0 %

0.8 ppts

Operating expenses ("Opex")

170,737

186,497

(8.5) %

Net income

18,911

3,935

380.6 %

Basic net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders

0.75

0.12

525.0 %

Diluted net income per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders

0.72

0.12

500.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA 1

64,380

33,469

92.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA margin 1

4.8 %

2.4 %

2.4 ppts

   New retail vehicles sold (units) 2

8,790

9,311

(5.6) %

   Used retail vehicles sold (units) 2

10,452

13,367

(21.8) %

New vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2

4,544

4,823

(5.8) %

Used vehicle gross profit per retail unit 2

1,774

760

133.4 %

Parts and service ("P&S") gross profit

78,902

78,231

0.9 %

Collision repair ("Collision") gross profit

16,561

16,122

2.7 %

Finance, insurance and other ("F&I") gross profit per retail unit average 2

3,337

3,153

5.8 %

Operating expenses before depreciation 2

157,094

172,680

(0.1) %

Operating expenses before depreciation as a % of gross profit 2

69.7 %

78.2 %

(8.5) ppts

   Normalized opex before depreciation 1

147,478

164,040

(10.1) %

   Normalized opex before depreciation as a % of gross profit 1

65.4 %

74.3 %

(9.0) ppts

Floorplan financing expense

9,018

17,376

(48.1) %

 3 Comparative period revised to reflect current period presentation for reclassification of discontinued operations.

Revenue decreased by (3.1)% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to decreases in used vehicle sales and F&I. This decline is partially offset by increases in revenue from new vehicle sales, parts and service and collision repair services.

Gross profit increased by 2.1% to $225.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, driven by increases in used vehicle and collision repair services gross profit. These increases were partially offset by decreases in new vehicle, parts and service, and F&I. A key factor contributing to the increase in gross profit is the improvement in used vehicle gross profit per retail unit2, which offset the impact of lower overall total retail2 unit volumes from both new and used during the quarter. Used vehicle gross profit improvements are driven by better management of used vehicle inventory, which is a key focus of the ACX Operating method and lapping a used vehicle provision taken in the second quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses before depreciation2 decreased by (9.0)% to $157.1 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024. Normalized operating expenses before depreciation1 decreased by (10.1)% to $147.5 million, and included the normalization of $6.0 million of restructuring charges related to the ongoing initiatives targeting $115.0 million in annual run-rate cost savings by the end of 2025. This guidance has been raised from $100.0 million in annual run-rate cost savings in-light of faster-than-expected progress achieved to date.

Floorplan financing expenses decreased (48.1)% to $9.0 million due to reduced new and used vehicle inventory levels and lower interest rates. Inventory management has been a focus in conjunction with the implementation of the ACX Operating Method.

Net income for the period increased by 380.6% to $18.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, as a result of items noted above, which is partially offset by higher income taxes.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased by 92.4% to $64.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024, while adjusted EBITDA margin1 improved 2.4 ppts to 4.8%. These improvements were driven by lower operating expenses before depreciation2, lower floorplan financing expenses and improved gross profit as noted above.

1  See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below.

2 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES" and "FINANCIAL COVENANTS". Section 13. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES and Section 6. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period and six-month period ended June 30, 2025 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures and financial covenants (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca).

Collision Operations Highlights

Three-Months Ended June 30

Collision Financial Results

2025

2024

% Change

Revenue

38,420

30,563

25.7 %

Gross profit

16,561

16,122

2.7 %

   Gross profit percentage 2

43.1 %

52.8 %

(9.7) ppts

Adjusted EBITDA 1

3,737

3,065

21.9 %

   Same store revenue 2

36,869

30,510

20.8 %

   Same store gross profit 2

16,111

15,959

1.0 %

   Same store gross profit percentage 2

43.7 %

52.3 %

(8.6) ppts

Revenue and gross profit increased as a result of strong customer demand, additional Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") certifications, increased insurance referrals and increased hail repairs.

Gross profit percentage2 decreased due to an increase in paintless dent repair which has a lower margin profile than traditional collision repair.

Trends in the same store revenue, gross profit and gross profit percentage2 are consistent with overall business performance, with the reasons noted above.

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased as a result of revenue growth and gross profit improvements described above.

Other Recent Developments

During the quarter:

  • On April 30, 2025, the Company completed the divestiture of North Toronto Auction, a used vehicle auction business operating in Innisfil, Ontario for $3.3 million in proceeds.
  • On May 28, 2025, the Company terminated its Alfa Romeo and FIAT franchise at Maple Ridge Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram & Fraser Valley Alfa Romeo, located in Maple Ridge, British Columbia.

After the quarter:

  • On July 11, 2025, the Company announced that Paul Antony will transition from his role as Executive Chair. The Board of Directors has begun a search for a Chief Executive Officer.
  • On July 16, 2025, the Company announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to sell 13 franchised dealerships in its U.S. Operations segment for expected aggregate proceeds of approximately $82.7 million which includes approximately $6.4 million for real estate. The transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including OEM approvals, and are anticipated to close in the second half of 2025.
  • On July 21, 2025, the Company announced that it has selected CarGurus as its preferred partner in Canada supporting digital marketing efforts.
  • On July 29, 2025, the Company sold substantially all of the operating assets of Crystal Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, located in Crystal Lake, Illinois, for cash consideration of $9.9 million plus closing adjustments. Crystal Lake Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram was presented as held for sale in the U.S. Operations segment as at June 30, 2025.

1  See "NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES" below.

2 This press release contains "SUPPLEMENTARY FINANCIAL MEASURES" and "FINANCIAL COVENANTS". Section 13. NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES and Section 6. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES of the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis for the three-month period and six-month period ended June 30, 2025 ("MD&A") is hereby incorporated by reference for further information regarding the composition of these measures and financial covenants (accessible through the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca).

MD&A and Financial Statements

Information included in this press release is a summary of results. It should be read in conjunction with AutoCanada's Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ("Interim Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month period and six-month period ended June 30, 2025, which can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

All comparisons presented in this press release are between the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 and the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, unless otherwise indicated. Results are reported in Canadian dollars and have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except for share and per share amounts)

Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

June 30, 2025

$

June 30, 2024

$

June 30, 2025

$

June 30, 2024

Revised 1

$

Continuing operations



    Revenue (Note 6)

1,338,199

1,381,150

2,578,299

2,593,187

    Cost of sales (Note 7)

(1,112,832)

(1,160,392)

(2,154,896)

(2,174,852)

Gross profit

225,367

220,758

423,403

418,335

   Operating expenses (Note 8)

(170,737)

(186,497)

(345,613)

(361,459)

Operating profit before other income and expense

54,630

34,261

77,790

56,876

Lease and other income, net

1,744

1,196

3,893

3,585

   Gain on disposal of assets, net (Note 27)

862

3,359

13,915

22,626

Net impairment losses on trade and other receivables

(1,306)

(709)

(1,306)

(1,600)

   Impairment of non-financial assets (Note 14, 17)

(2,380)

(2,380)

(7,200)

Operating profit

54,672

38,107

91,912

74,287

Finance costs (Note 9)

(24,239)

(30,487)

(53,788)

(60,276)

Finance income (Note 9)

296

58

732

786

(Loss) Gain on redemption liabilities

(1,183)

(642)

1,141

(642)

Other (losses) gains, net

(2,338)

266

(1,264)

348

Income for the period before taxation from continuing operations

27,208

7,302

38,733

14,503

Income tax expense (Note 10)

8,297

3,367

10,115

2,515

Net income for the period from continuing operations

18,911

3,935

28,618

11,988

Net loss for the period from discontinued operations (Note 15)

(32)

(37,009)

(12,891)

(47,423)

Net income (loss) for the period

18,879

(33,074)

15,727

(35,435)





Other comprehensive (loss) income



Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss



Foreign operations currency translation

(7,168)

511

(6,862)

2,959

Change in fair value of hedging instruments (Note 21)

(206)

Income tax relating to these items (Note 10)

(1,226)

(1,226)

51

Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period

(8,394)

511

(8,088)

2,804

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

10,485

(32,563)

7,639

(32,631)





Net income (loss) for the period attributable to:



AutoCanada shareholders

17,357

(34,282)

13,533

(36,689)

Non-controlling interests

1,522

1,208

2,194

1,254

18,879

(33,074)

15,727

(35,435)

Net income (loss) for the period attributable to AutoCanada shareholders arises from:



Continuing operations

17,389

2,727

26,424

10,734

Discontinued operations

(32)

(37,009)

(12,891)

(47,423)

13,533

(34,282)

13,533

(36,689)

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period attributable to:



AutoCanada shareholders

8,963

(33,771)

5,445

(33,885)

Non-controlling interests

1,522

1,208

2,194

1,254

10,485

(32,563)

7,639

(32,631)

Comprehensive loss for the period attributable to





Continuing operations

17,054

2,727

19,899

10,579

Discontinued operations

(8,091)

(36,498)

(14,454)

(44,464)

8,963

(33,771)

5,445

(33,885)

Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

June 30, 2025

$

June 30, 2024

$

June 30, 2025

$

June 30, 2024

Revised 1

$

Net income (loss) per share attributable to AutoCanada shareholders:



Basic from continuing operations

0.75

0.12

1.14

0.46

Basic from discontinued operations

0.00

(1.59)

(0.56)

(2.02)

Basic

0.75

(1.47)

0.58

(1.56)





Diluted from continuing operations

0.72

0.12

1.09

0.46

Diluted from discontinued operations

0.00

(1.59)

(0.53)

(2.02)

Diluted

0.72

(1.47)

0.56

(1.56)





Weighted average shares



Basic (Note 23)

23,145,912

23,374,790

23,143,813

23,479,098

Diluted (Note 23)

24,208,467

23,374,790

24,177,599

23,479,098

Comparative period revised to reflect current period presentation. See Note 15 - "Discontinued Operations" for additional information

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

 Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

June 30, 2025
(Unaudited)

$

December 31, 2024

$

ASSETS

Current assets



Cash

62,409

67,343

Trade and other receivables (Note 12)

163,961

173,568

Inventories (Note 13)

806,654

947,278

Current tax recoverable

13,474

10,205

Other current assets (Note 18)

18,834

11,993

Derivative financial instrument (Note 21)

402

376

1,065,734

1,210,763

Assets held for sale (Note 14)

303,271

332,693

Total current assets

1,369,005

1,543,456

   Property and equipment (Note 16)

300,861

312,014

   Right-of-use assets

349,916

389,958

   Other long-term assets (Note 18)

12,552

16,501

Deferred income tax

20,222

18,840

Intangible assets

620,128

630,467

Goodwill

90,059

94,592

Total assets

2,762,743

3,005,828

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables (Note 19)

183,548

177,473

Revolving floorplan facilities (Note 20)

881,307

1,010,579

Current tax payable

3,766

Vehicle repurchase obligations

3,369

3,705

Indebtedness (Note 20)

23,715

24,108

Lease liabilities

25,213

35,780

Redemption liabilities

21,924

23,066

   Other liabilities (Note 21)

11,347

11,063

Derivative financial instruments (Note 21)

1,741

1,150,423

1,291,281

Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale (Note 14)

151,399

201,966

Total current liabilities

1,301,822

1,493,247

   Long-term indebtedness (Note 20)

478,524

517,543

   Long-term lease liabilities

395,446

421,392

   Long-term redemption liabilities

25,000

25,000

   Derivative financial instruments (Note 21)

9,448

8,705

Deferred income tax

54,323

44,613

Total liabilities

2,264,563

2,510,500

EQUITY

Attributable to AutoCanada shareholders

476,453

468,027

Attributable to non-controlling interests

21,727

27,301

Total equity

498,180

495,328

2,762,743

3,005,828

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three-month period ended

Six-month period ended

June 30, 2025

$

June 30, 2024

$

June 30, 2025

$

June 30, 2024

$

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities



Net income (loss) for the period

18,879

(33,074)

15,727

(35,435)

Adjustments for:



Income tax expense (Note 10)

8,297

16,953

10,115

16,101

Finance costs (Note 9, 15)

27,827

37,040

62,753

73,342

Depreciation of right-of-use assets (Note 8)

8,181

8,776

16,419

17,362

Depreciation of property and equipment (Note 8)

5,337

6,370

10,657

12,646

Amortization of intangible assets (Note 8)

125

125

248

251

Gain on disposal of assets, net (Note 27)

(862)

(3,359)

(13,915)

(22,626)

Share-based compensation (Note 22)

2,340

2,196

3,983

4,401

Unrealized fair value changes on foreign exchange forward contracts (Note 21)

(796)

(182)

(2,143)

2,191

Loss (gain) on redemption liabilities

1,183

642

(1,141)

642

Impairment of non-financial assets (Note 15, 17)

2,380

11,309

5,749

18,509

Net change in non-cash working capital (Note 26)

(26,374)

25,542

(202)

45,762

46,517

72,338

108,250

133,146

Income taxes paid

(1,822)

(3,982)

(9,050)

(16,549)

Interest paid 1

(24,885)

(30,269)

(60,687)

(71,955)

Tax withholdings paid on settlement of share-based awards

(229)

(1,038)

(229)

(1,079)

19,581

37,049

38,284

43,563

Investing activities



Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(20,197)

(20,197)

   Purchases of property and equipment

(7,140)

(8,743)

(10,143)

(20,021)

Additions to intangible assets

(58)

(331)

(128)

(672)

Adjustments to prior year business acquisitions

(47)

(491)

(47)

(505)

Proceeds on sale of property and equipment

1,079

10,223

1,105

51,628

Proceeds on divestiture of dealership (Note 27)

3,291

3,291

Proceeds on termination of loan agreement with subsidiary (Note 27)

30,107

Proceeds on franchise termination (Note 27)

894


(2,875)

(19,539)

25,079

10,233

Financing activities



Proceeds from indebtedness

210,943

147,191

385,755

353,013

Repayment of indebtedness

(252,966)

(153,191)

(428,505)

(356,405)

Repurchase of common shares under Normal Course Issuer Bid

(5,778)

(7,722)

Shares settled from treasury, net (Note 23)

188

350

(181)

Payments for purchase of Used Digital Division minority interest


(22,500)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(1,833)

(6,791)

(4,294)

Repayment of loans by non-controlling interests

2,236

Acquisition of non-controlling interests

(1,010)

Principal portion of lease payments, net

(9,775)

(7,960)

(18,215)

(15,754)

(53,443)

(19,388)

(68,578)

(51,607)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

1,457

164

1,882

863

Net decrease in cash

(35,280)

(1,714)

(3,333)

3,052

Cash at beginning of period per balance sheet

101,468

107,912

67,343

103,146

Cash at beginning of period included in assets held for sale related to discontinued operations (Note 15)

37,827

40,005

Cash at end of period

104,015

106,198

104,015

106,198

Included in cash per balance sheet

62,409

106,198

62,409

106,198

Included in the assets held for sale of the discontinued operations (Note 15)

41,606

41,606

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and can be found on the Company's website at www.autocan.ca or on www.sedarplus.ca.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains certain financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Therefore, these financial measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Investors are cautioned these measures should not be construed as an alternative to net income (loss) or to cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, financing activities, cash, and indebtedness determined in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of our performance. We provide these additional non-GAAP measures ("Non-GAAP Measures"), capital management measures, and supplementary financial measures to assist investors in determining the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash provided by (used in) operating activities and to provide additional information on how these cash resources are used.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, normalized operating expenses before depreciation, and normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit are not earnings measures recognized by GAAP and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP. Investors are cautioned that these Non-GAAP Measures should not replace net earnings or loss (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the Company's performance, cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities or as a measure of liquidity and cash flows. The Company's methods of calculating referenced Non-GAAP Measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

We list and define these "NON-GAAP MEASURES" below:

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is an indicator of a company's operating performance over a period of time and ability to incur and service debt. Adjusted EBITDA provides an indication of the results generated by our principal business activities prior to:

  • Interest expense (other than interest expense on floorplan financing), income taxes, depreciation, and amortization;
  • Charges that introduce volatility unrelated to operating performance by virtue of the impact of external factors (such as share-based compensation amounts attributed to certain equity issuances as part of the Used Digital Division);
  • Non-cash charges (such as impairment, recoveries, gains or losses on derivatives, revaluation of contingent consideration and revaluation of redemption liabilities);
  • Charges outside the normal course of business (such as restructuring, gains and losses on dealership divestitures, and real estate transactions); and
  • Charges that are non-recurring in nature (such as resolution of lawsuits and legal claims, and share-based compensation amounts attributable to certain equity issuances as part of the transformation plan).

The Company considers this measure meaningful as it provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance over a period of time.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA margin is an indicator of a company's operating performance specifically in relation to our revenue performance.

The Company considers this measure meaningful as it provides improved continuity with respect to the comparison of our operating performance with retaining and growing profitability as our revenue and scale changes over a period of time.

Normalized Operating Expenses ("Opex") Before Depreciation

Normalized operating expenses before depreciation is an indicator of a company's operating expense before depreciation over a period of time, normalized for the following items:

  • Transaction costs related to acquisitions, dispositions, and open points;
  • Software implementation costs associated with the configuration or customization of software as a service arrangement;
  • Restructuring charges relate to non-recurring organizational changes to improve the Company's profitability and overall efficiency;
  • Management transition costs; and
  • Share-based compensation expense.

The Company considers this measure meaningful as it provides a comparison of our operating expense normalized for transactions that are not indicative of the Company's operating expenses over time.

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation as a Percentage of Gross Profit

Normalized operating expenses before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit is a measure of a company's normalized operating expenses before depreciation over a period of time in relation to gross profit.

The Company considers this measure meaningful as it provides a comparison of our operating performance, normalized for transactions that are not indicative of the Company's operating expenses, with our growing profitability as our gross profit and scale changes over a period of time.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATIONS

Adjusted EBITDA and Segmented Adjusted EBITDA

The following table illustrates segmented adjusted EBITDA for the three-month periods ended June 30:

Three-Months Ended June 30,
2025

Three-Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revised 1

Canada

U.S.

Total

Canada

U.S.

Total

Period from April 1 to June 30

Net income (loss) for the period

18,576

303

18,879

2,430

(35,504)

(33,074)

Add back (deduct):






Income tax expense

8,297

8,297

3,367

13,586

16,953

Depreciation of right of use assets

8,181

8,181

8,020

756

8,776

Depreciation of property and equipment

5,332

5

5,337

5,752

618

6,370

Amortization of intangible assets

125

125

125

125

Interest on long-term indebtedness

8,755

937

9,692

5,390

3,016

8,406

Lease liability interest

7,732

746

8,478

7,741

803

8,544

Impairment of non-financial assets

2,380

2,380

11,309

11,309

Loss on redemption liabilities

1,183

1,183

642

642

Canadian franchise dealership restructuring charges

5,984

5,984

Unrealized fair value changes in derivative instruments

(3,454)

(3,454)

1,124

1,124

Unrealized foreign exchange losses (gains)

2,338

2,338

(29)

(29)

Software implementation costs

1,256

1,256

1,183

1,183

Cybersecurity incident costs

473

473

Acquisition related costs

36

36

Share-based compensation for transformation plan awards

1,281

1,281

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(1,979)

16

(1,963)

(3,359)

(3,359)

Adjusted EBITDA

66,496

2,007

68,503

32,386

(5,416)

26,970

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations

(1,995)

(2,128)

(4,123)

1,083

5,416

6,499

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations

64,501

(121)

64,380

33,469

33,469

1      Comparative period revised to reflect current period presentation for reclassification of discontinued operations.

The following table illustrates segmented collision adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the three-months ended June 30. There is no discontinued operation in Collision Operations.

Three-Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three-Months Ended June 30, 2024

Collision Operations

Canada

U.S.

Total

Canada

U.S.

Total

Period from April 1 to June 30






Net income for the period

1,856

(126)

1,730

1,344

1,344

Add back:






Depreciation of right of use assets

698

698

538

538

Depreciation of property and equipment

463

5

468

398

398

Lease liability interest

973

973

775

775

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets

(132)

(132)

10

10

Adjusted EBITDA

3,858

(121)

3,737

3,065

3,065

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The following table illustrates segmented adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations for the three-month periods ended June 30:

Three-Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three-Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revised 1

Canada

U.S.

Total

Canada

U.S.

Total

Adjusted EBITDA

64,501

(121)

64,380

33,469

33,469

Revenue

1,337,674

525

1,338,199

1,381,150

1,381,150

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

4.8 %

(23.0) %

4.8 %

2.4 %

— %

2.4 %

1      Comparative period revised to reflect current period presentation for reclassification of discontinued operations.

Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation and Normalized Operating Expenses Before Depreciation as a Percentage of Gross Profit

The following tables illustrate segmented normalized opex before depreciation and normalized opex before depreciation as a percentage of gross profit from continuing operations, for the three-month periods and six-month periods ended June 30:

Three-Months Ended June 30, 2025

Three-Months Ended June 30, 2024

Revised 1

Canada

U.S.

Total

Canada

U.S.

Total

Operating expenses before depreciation

156,786

308

157,094

172,680

172,680

Normalizing Items:






Add back:






Acquisition-related costs

(36)

(36)

(557)

(557)

Software implementation costs

(1,256)

(1,256)

(1,183)

(1,183)

Canadian franchise dealership restructuring charges

(5,984)

(5,984)

Management transition costs


(4,704)

(4,704)

Share-based compensation expense

(2,340)

(2,340)

(2,196)

(2,196)

Normalized Opex before depreciation

147,170

308

147,478

164,040

164,040

Gross profit

225,180

187

225,367

220,758

220,758

Normalized Opex Before Depreciation as a percentage of gross profit (%)

65.4 %

164.7 %

65.4 %

74.3 %

— %

74.3 %

1      Comparative period revised to reflect current period presentation for reclassification of discontinued operations.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information (collectively "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. We hereby provide cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "will continue", "is anticipated", "projection", "vision", "goals", "objective", "target", "schedules", "outlook", "anticipate", "expect", "estimate", "could", "should", "plan", "seek", "may", "intend", "likely", "will", "believe", "shall" and similar expressions) and the financial outlook with respect to the transformation plan are not all historical facts and are forward-looking and may involve estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict.

Forward-looking statements and financial outlook in this press release include: AutoCanada's future financial position, expected run-rate operational expense savings from the implementation of the ACX Operating Method, the expected aggregate proceeds from the U.S. dealership divestitures, the completion and the anticipated timing of completion of the U.S. dealership disposition transactions, engagement in selling the remaining dealerships of the U.S. Operations segment, and the impact of the U.S. dealership divestitures on the Company's leverage ratio.

Forward-looking statements and financial outlook provide information about management's expectations and plans for the future and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward looking statements and financial outlook are based on various assumptions, and expectations that AutoCanada believes are reasonable in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that these assumptions and expectations will prove correct. Those assumptions and expectations are based on information currently available to AutoCanada, including information obtained from third-party consultants and other third-party sources, and the historic performance of AutoCanada's businesses. AutoCanada cautions that the assumptions used to prepare such forward-looking statements and financial outlook, including AutoCanada's expected run-rate operational expense savings through the transformation plan, could prove to be incorrect or inaccurate.

In preparing the forward-looking statements and financial outlook, AutoCanada considered numerous economic, market and operational assumptions, including key assumptions listed under Section 3 Market and Financial Outlook of the MD&A.

The forward-looking statements and financial outlook are also subject to the risks and uncertainties set forth below. By their very nature, forward-looking statements and financial outlook involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, as many important factors are beyond our control, AutoCanada's actual performance and financial results may vary materially from those estimates and expectations contemplated, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements or financial outlook. These risks and uncertainties include risks relating to failure to realize expected cost-savings, cost overruns in one-time restructuring expenses, compliance with laws and regulations, reduced customer demand, operational risks, force majeure, labour relations matters, our ability to access external sources of debt and equity capital, and the risks identified in (i) the MD&A under Section 12 Risk Factors and (ii) AutoCanada's most recent Annual Information Form (the "AIF"). The preceding list of assumptions, risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive.

Accordingly, these factors could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and financial outlook. Therefore, any such forward-looking statements and financial outlook are qualified in their entirety by reference to the factors discussed throughout this press release and in the MD&A.

Details of the Company's material forward-looking statements and financial outlook are included in the Company's most recent AIF. The AIF and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) describe the risks, material assumptions, and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference.

When relying on our forward-looking statements and financial outlook to make decisions with respect to AutoCanada, investors and others should carefully consider the preceding factors, other uncertainties and potential events. Any forward-looking statements and financial outlook are provided as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, AutoCanada does not undertake to update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or financial outlook.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment, as of June 30, 2025, operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 brands, in 8 provinces. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. In addition, AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment currently operates 3 independent used dealerships dealerships ("Used Vehicle Operations") and 14 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 30 collision centres ("Collision Centres"). In 2024, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles. In addition, our Collision Centres offer an opportunity for the Company to retain customers at every touchpoint within the automotive ecosystem.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations segment, operating as Leader Automotive Group ("Leader"), operates 17 franchised dealerships comprised of 15 brands, in Illinois, USA. Leader currently sells Audi, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. In 2024, our U.S. dealerships sold approximately 12,900 new and used retail vehicles.

Additional Information

Additional information about AutoCanada is available at the Company's website at www.autocan.ca and on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE AutoCanada Inc.

