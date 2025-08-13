AUTOCANADA APPOINTS FELIX-ETIENNE LEBEL TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - AutoCanada Inc. ("AutoCanada" or the "Company") (TSX: ACQ), a multi-location North American automobile dealership group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Felix-Etienne Lebel to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Lebel is the Founder and Managing Partner of Rowanwood Equity, a Toronto-based investment firm. He brings over two decades of private equity and capital markets experience, having previously spent 13 years at Birch Hill Equity Partners, where he was a Partner and served on the investment committee. During his tenure, he played a key role in sourcing, executing, and exiting investments across a wide range of B2B and B2C sectors, including IT solutions, software, logistics, facility services, equipment rental, manufacturing, transit, and telecom.

Mr. Lebel currently serves on the boards of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust, Midland Appliance, Morningside Capital, and the advisory board of Sherweb. He previously held leadership roles on the boards of several notable private and public companies, including Softchoice Corporation (Chair and Lead Independent Director), Citron Hygiene (Chair), Groupe Maskatel (Chair), Sigma Systems, and Harbour Air Seaplanes.

"We are pleased to welcome Felix to AutoCanada's Board," said Paul Antony, Executive Chairman of AutoCanada. "His deep experience in private equity, strong board leadership, and broad exposure to both B2B and consumer-facing businesses will be a valuable asset as we continue to execute on our transformation plan and reposition the Company for long-term value creation."

Mr. Lebel began his career in investment banking at CIBC World Markets and EdgeStone Capital Partners. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Great Distinction) from McGill University and is a CFA charterholder.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment operates 64 franchised dealerships in Canada, comprised of 23 brands, in eight provinces. AutoCanada currently sells Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. AutoCanada's Canadian Operations segment also operates three independent used dealerships and 12 stand-alone collision centres within our group of 29 collision centres. In 2024, our Canadian dealerships sold approximately 85,000 new and used retail vehicles. Our collision centres offer an opportunity for the Company to retain customers at every touchpoint within the automotive ecosystem.

AutoCanada's U.S. Operations segment, operating as Leader Automotive Group, operates 16 franchised dealerships comprised of 11 brands, in Illinois, USA. Leader currently sells Audi, Chevrolet, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Subaru, Toyota, and Volkswagen branded vehicles. In 2024, our U.S. dealerships sold approximately 12,900 new and used retail vehicles.

www.autocan.ca

