Auto tariffs delay latest extortion tactic by Trump

TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The month-long tariff delay for the Detroit Three automakers is the latest extortion tactic by U.S. President Donald Trump, says Unifor.

"What changed from yesterday and what is going to change in the next 30 days? The only thing that has changed is that Trump realized his tariffs were about to bring the U.S. auto sector to a grinding halt. Now he's granting an extension to use that time to try to extract commitments from the companies to divest from Canada," said Unifor National President Lana Payne.

The White House today announced the tariff delay on automakers whose cars comply with USMCA, which was negotiated during Trump's first term. The U.S., however, has not clarified if USMCA-compliant automotive parts also receive a 30-day reprieve or if heavy vehicles, such as buses and trucks (not built by the Detroit 3 automakers) are also covered by this exemption.

"As long as the threat remains this extension doesn't really change anything. The result is another month of instability in the auto industry, another month to pressure companies to move plants, another month to try to squeeze the Canadian government," added Payne. "Trump has made it clear he wants our jobs. We need to remain on guard against any attempt to sacrifice Canadian workers and jobs in order to appease Trump."

Unifor is calling for all retaliatory measures to remain in place during the auto tariff pause.

Read Unifor's recommendations on tariff response and economic measures here.

