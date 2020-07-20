AUNTIE JILLIAN Joins CTV's Summer Schedule Beginning July 25

– Canada's self-proclaimed first Black reality TV family, lead by YouTube™ sensation and social media personality Jillian Danford (a.k.a. "Auntie Jillian"), opens their home to viewers with hilarious results –

"The Danfords have become a pop-culture phenomenon by celebrating their authentic selves…Aside from history being made in front of the camera, the Danfords are also paving the way for Black Canadian content creators." – byblacks.com

"A YouTube star that made stars out of her entire family." – ETALK

TORONTO, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - AUNTIE JILLIAN is coming to CTV. Featuring YouTube™ and social media personality Jillian Danford (a.k.a. "Auntie Jillian"), her husband Warren, and adult children Myles and Milan, AUNTIE JILLIAN brings Canada's self-proclaimed first Black family reality show to viewers across the country Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 25 on CTV and everywhere CTV content can be found . The six-episode season, airing over three weeks on CTV, centres on the Danford family in their Ajax, Ont. home as Jillian and Warren do their best to raise, entertain, and inspire their millennial and Gen Z kids. It's not always pretty. It's not always in control. But it's always funny.

"I am so thrilled for this show to become available on a national platform like CTV," said Jillian Danford (a.k.a. Auntie Jillian). "I can't wait to introduce my family to Canadians everywhere."

When cultures collide, hilarity often ensues and in AUNTIE JILLIAN, the Danford family and their extended fun-loving cast of friends encounter clashes and laugh-out-loud moments, keeping audiences excited to see what fun the family will encounter in each episode. Jillian is originally from Trinidad and Warren from Jamaica, and the two do their best to mold, entertain, and inspire their kids by nurturing and celebrating their Caribbean roots and embracing Canadian culture. From their first camping trip, to a Generation X vs. millennial cook-off, and Warren's first time going for a new chest hair removal technique, AUNTIE JILLIAN keeps viewers wondering what hysterical shenanigans this family will encounter next.

Known by millions as "Auntie Jillian", Jillian Danford is a YouTube™, television, and social media personality who creates lifestyle vlogs about her outgoing and hilarious family. Her YouTube channel (@AskAuntieJillian) has more than 13 million views and more than 100,000 subscribers from a culturally diverse and international audience.

