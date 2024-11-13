AUGMENTED REALITY BRINGS FANS CLOSER TO FAVORITE PLAYERS AT THE WORLD VISION BOOTH DURING GREY CUP STREET FESTIVAL 2024

PRESS DAY TODAY: Interview Boseko Lokombo, BC Lions' Linebacker and Experience Augmented Reality Firsthand

WHAT: Grey Cup football fans can capture moments with their CFL heroes at the World Vision Canada booth through an immersive, augmented reality (AR) experience. Using AR, football fans will immediately receive an exclusive photo featuring the CFL World Vision ambassador of their choice.

WHO: Boseko Lokombo, BC Lions' Linebacker – Available for Interview

CFL World Vision Ambassadors via augmented reality experience

Teams CFL/WVC Ambassadors Winnipeg Blue Bombers Nic Demski Toronto Argonauts Henoc Muamba BC Lions Boseko Lokombo Calgary Stampeders Reggie Begelton Edmonton Elks Geno (Eugene) Lewis Hamilton Tiger-Cats Tim White Montreal Alouettes Marc-Antoine Dequoy Ottawa Redblacks Dominique (Dom) Rhymes Ottawa Redblacks Tyron Vrede

WHEN: No Appointment Necessary

Media: November 13 / 2:00 – 4:00 PM

Public: November 14-16 / 11:00 – 10:00 PM

WHERE: Grey Cup Street Festival 2024 – Canada Play Way – LOCATION: MW7

Near: PlayNow Sports, BCLC (British Columbia Lottery Corporation), & Save on Foods

HOW: Augmented reality overlays digital content onto real-life environments, people and objects.

VIDEO: Shoot engaging video at the booth; spokespeople available

WORLD VISION CANADA CONTACT: Lisa Sorge, Text 647-922-9135, [email protected]