AUGMENTED REALITY BRINGS FANS CLOSER TO FAVORITE PLAYERS AT THE WORLD VISION BOOTH DURING GREY CUP STREET FESTIVAL 2024

World Vision Canada

Nov 13, 2024, 11:11 ET

PRESS DAY TODAY: Interview Boseko Lokombo, BC Lions' Linebacker and Experience Augmented Reality Firsthand

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -

WHAT: Grey Cup football fans can capture moments with their CFL heroes at the World Vision Canada booth through an immersive, augmented reality (AR) experience. Using AR, football fans will immediately receive an exclusive photo featuring the CFL World Vision ambassador of their choice.

WHO: Boseko Lokombo, BC Lions' Linebacker – Available for Interview
CFL World Vision Ambassadors via augmented reality experience

Teams

CFL/WVC Ambassadors

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Nic Demski

Toronto Argonauts

Henoc Muamba

BC Lions

Boseko Lokombo

Calgary Stampeders

Reggie Begelton

Edmonton Elks

Geno (Eugene) Lewis

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Tim White

Montreal Alouettes

Marc-Antoine Dequoy

Ottawa Redblacks

Dominique (Dom) Rhymes

Ottawa Redblacks

Tyron Vrede

WHEN: No Appointment Necessary
Media: November 13 / 2:00 – 4:00 PM
Public: November 14-16 / 11:00 – 10:00 PM

WHERE: Grey Cup Street Festival 2024 – Canada Play Way – LOCATION: MW7
Near: PlayNow Sports, BCLC (British Columbia Lottery Corporation), & Save on Foods

HOW: Augmented reality overlays digital content onto real-life environments, people and objects.

VIDEO: Shoot engaging video at the booth; spokespeople available

WORLD VISION CANADA CONTACT: Lisa Sorge, Text 647-922-9135, [email protected]

