AUGMENTED REALITY BRINGS FANS CLOSER TO FAVORITE PLAYERS AT THE WORLD VISION BOOTH DURING GREY CUP STREET FESTIVAL 2024

Nov 13, 2024, 11:11 ET
PRESS DAY TODAY: Interview Boseko Lokombo, BC Lions' Linebacker and Experience Augmented Reality Firsthand
TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -
WHAT: Grey Cup football fans can capture moments with their CFL heroes at the World Vision Canada booth through an immersive, augmented reality (AR) experience. Using AR, football fans will immediately receive an exclusive photo featuring the CFL World Vision ambassador of their choice.
WHO: Boseko Lokombo, BC Lions' Linebacker – Available for Interview
CFL World Vision Ambassadors via augmented reality experience
|
Teams
|
CFL/WVC Ambassadors
|
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
|
Nic Demski
|
Toronto Argonauts
|
Henoc Muamba
|
BC Lions
|
Boseko Lokombo
|
Calgary Stampeders
|
Reggie Begelton
|
Edmonton Elks
|
Geno (Eugene) Lewis
|
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
|
Tim White
|
Montreal Alouettes
|
Marc-Antoine Dequoy
|
Ottawa Redblacks
|
Dominique (Dom) Rhymes
|
Ottawa Redblacks
|
Tyron Vrede
WHEN: No Appointment Necessary
Media: November 13 / 2:00 – 4:00 PM
Public: November 14-16 / 11:00 – 10:00 PM
WHERE: Grey Cup Street Festival 2024 – Canada Play Way – LOCATION: MW7
Near: PlayNow Sports, BCLC (British Columbia Lottery Corporation), & Save on Foods
HOW: Augmented reality overlays digital content onto real-life environments, people and objects.
VIDEO: Shoot engaging video at the booth; spokespeople available
WORLD VISION CANADA CONTACT: Lisa Sorge, Text 647-922-9135, [email protected]
