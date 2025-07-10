AuditBoard Releases Agenda for Audit & Beyond 2025

Seventh-annual event to feature major AI advancements and stellar keynotes, including globally recognized risk experts, industry icons, and a former Olympian.

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard, the AI-powered global platform for connected risk transforming audit, risk, and compliance, today unveiled the agenda for Audit & Beyond, its seventh-annual customer and industry conference taking place October 21-23 at the brand-new waterfront Gaylord Pacific Resort in San Diego, California. The event will bring together thousands of customers, leading industry voices, and partners from the world's leading brands and feature inspiring keynote sessions exploring best practices for redefining risk in the era of AI.

This year's Audit & Beyond will explore the evolving role of risk professionals in a world of increasing AI adoption. The one-of-a-kind event will feature over 40 dynamic sessions across four learning tracks dedicated to risk, compliance, audit, and leadership topics. During the conference, attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to 17 continuing education (CPE) credits. The event will also feature luminary industry keynote speakers, including:

Jen Easterly recently served as the Director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, where she spearheaded efforts to protect US companies from emerging global threats. Also a Bronze Star award recipient in the US military, Jen brings a wealth of insights into the future of cybersecurity guaranteed to be valuable for any organization.

recently served as the Director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, where she spearheaded efforts to protect US companies from emerging global threats. Also a Bronze Star award recipient in the US military, Jen brings a wealth of insights into the future of cybersecurity guaranteed to be valuable for any organization. John Maeda is Head of Computation Design and AI Platform at Microsoft. He brings a unique perspective to the way risk management is shifting as AI becomes part of almost every experience. Maeda is pioneering a new way of assessing and embedding risk management into a new generation of products and services.

is Head of Computation Design and AI Platform at Microsoft. He brings a unique perspective to the way risk management is shifting as AI becomes part of almost every experience. Maeda is pioneering a new way of assessing and embedding risk management into a new generation of products and services. Cody Scott is a Senior Analyst at Forrester serving security, risk, and audit professionals. In this role, he helps top enterprises globally tailor and implement effective risk management strategies. Prior to Forrester, Scott served as the first Chief Cybersecurity Risk Officer of NASA.

is a Senior Analyst at Forrester serving security, risk, and audit professionals. In this role, he helps top enterprises globally tailor and implement effective risk management strategies. Prior to Forrester, Scott served as the first Chief Cybersecurity Risk Officer of NASA. Richard Chambers is a world-renowned author, advisor, and former President of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). His vast experience has given him a unique vantage point into the geopolitical, technological, and regulatory factors contributing to a new wave of supply chain risk.

is a world-renowned author, advisor, and former President of The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). His vast experience has given him a unique vantage point into the geopolitical, technological, and regulatory factors contributing to a new wave of supply chain risk. Chaunté Lowe is a 4-time Olympian, American record holder for high jump, and breast cancer survivor. Her story is one of determination and strength as she navigated chemotherapy while training for the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo . Her personal resilience inspires individuals and teams looking to realize their own vision.

"Audit & Beyond was very thought-provoking, engaging, relevant, and overall a great experience," said Gem Vannithone, Senior Analyst, Retail Compliance at Vistra Corporate Services Company.

"Audit & Beyond brings together over half of the Fortune 500 to gain exclusive insights and network with industry experts and peers to help redefine risk in the era of AI," said Justin Greenberger, Chief Customer Officer at AuditBoard. "This event truly has something for everyone, and attendees will walk away with real examples of how a comprehensive view of risk across organizations can drive true value for compliance, risk, and audit functions."

To see the full agenda and register for Audit & Beyond, visit auditboard.com/audit-and-beyond.

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard's mission is to be the category-defining global platform for connected risk, elevating our customers through innovation. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust AuditBoard to transform their audit, risk, and compliance management. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte.

Contact:

Laura Groshans

[email protected]

SOURCE AuditBoard, Inc