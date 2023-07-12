Audi Innovation Series Selects Academy Award Winner Sarah Polley as Its 10th Featured Speaker

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - On July 11, 2023, Audi Canada welcomed Sarah Polley as its tenth featured guest of the Audi Innovation Series. Noted writer, director, producer and actress, Ms. Polley has been recognized for her work with both an Academy Award and the Governor General's award. In an intimate conversation with CBC's Dwight Drummond, Ms. Polley discussed her approach to innovation, the creative process, and her career's successful trajectory.

On navigating the creative process, Ms. Polley said: "I think for me now, if something is uncomfortable, I really investigate that, and [ask] why is that?... Is it worth moving with that discomfort to see how do I come out on the other side of that…"

Ms. Polley, who gained acclaim for her acting credits from a young age, starred in television series' such as Ramona and Road to Avonlea, and in films like The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, Sweet Hereafter and Exotica. She made her feature-length directorial debut with the drama film Away from Her in 2006. Her other projects include the documentary film Stories We Tell (2012) and Take This Waltz (2011). Amongst multiple awards and nominations, in 2023, she won her first Academy Award for her film, Women Talking, being awarded for Best Adapted Screenplay.

"As an artist, all you have to leave is your experience of the world, whether that's expressed through a fictional thing or something directly connected to you," said Ms. Polley. "I think really all we have to leave is our own reflections, and insights…and that kind of filtered through an artistic lens for me is everything".

"We are extremely grateful to have welcomed Ms. Polley as our tenth Audi Innovation Series featured speaker," said Vito Paladino, President at Audi Canada. "Ms. Polley has established herself as a preeminent voice in Canadian film through her talent and passion for creative change. We are excited for Canadians to hear her story on the forthcoming installment of our Innovation Series", Paladino added.

The 10th installment of the Audi Innovation Series will be available on select Audi Canada digital channels soon.

About the Audi Innovation Series

The Audi Innovation Series is a unique Canadian speaker series created to spark dialogue by featuring world-renowned individuals who have changed the trajectory of their respective industries. The series highlights Audi Canada's commitment to celebrating progressive thought leadership and promoting innovation through dialogue. The series has formerly hosted fashion icon, Tommy Hilfiger; Netflix co-founder, Marc Randolph; Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak; Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri; Academy Award-winning actor and musician, Jared Leto; multiple award-winning actress and musician, Jennifer Hudson; Academy Award-winning director, Spike Lee; and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Bob Woodward. Follow @AudiCanada on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

