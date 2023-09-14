Audi Canada Welcomes Ethan Hawke for the 11th Installment of its homegrown Innovation Series

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - On September 11, 2023, prolific actor, screenwriter, director, producer, and best-selling novelist, Ethan Hawke was the featured speaker at the eleventh installment of the Audi Innovation Series. Over a three-decade career, Hawke has led one of the most impressive filmographies of his generation picking up multiple Academy Award®, Golden Globe, and Tony Award nominations. CBC's Dwight Drummond moderates the second iteration this year for Audi Canada's homegrown speaker series that focuses on individuals who have changed the world we live in through creativity and innovation.

"It's very interesting that the whole act of faith is kind of an act of imagination," said Mr. Hawke on the importance of human creativity. "If imagination and faith is real, then human creativity is kind of our way of joining the act of creation…. The world wasn't really created – it's creating. We are in creation right now and that human creativity, I've come to view, is nature manifest in us."

Mr. Hawke, who made his film debut in 1985 and had a breakthrough appearance in the 1989 drama Dead Poets Society, boasts a prolific film acting career including titles such as Reality Bites, Gattaca, Training Day, and Boyhood. As a filmmaker, Hawke made his directorial debut in 2001 with his drama, Chelsea Walls. His latest film Wildcat, starring Maya Hawke as the Southern Gothic author Flannery O'Connor, premiered at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival.

"My theory is that unfortunately you have to take a risk, and the funny thing is, fortunately, it's really fun to take risks," says Mr. Hawke of how design, creativity, innovation and risk-taking manifest in his work as a filmmaker. "If you are forgiving of yourself, you are actually in a win-win situation because if it doesn't work out, you just learned a lot," added Mr. Hawke.

"We are honoured to welcome an acclaimed and multitalented individual," said Vito Paladino, President at Audi Canada. "Mr. Hawke has rightfully been recognized a multitude of times for his immense contribution to the arts and I'm thrilled to share his thoughts with Canadians on this eleventh installment of the Audi Innovation Series," added Paladino.

The full moderated chat will be available on select Audi Canada channels.

About the Audi Innovation Series

The Audi Innovation Series is a unique Canadian speaker series created to spark dialogue by featuring world-renowned individuals who have changed the trajectory of their respective industries. The series highlights Audi Canada's commitment to celebrating progressive thought leadership and promoting innovation through dialogue. The series has formerly hosted fashion icon, Tommy Hilfiger; Netflix co-founder, Marc Randolph; Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak; Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri; Academy Award-winning actor and musician, Jared Leto; multiple award-winning actress and musician, Jennifer Hudson; Academy Award-winning director, Spike Lee; and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, Bob Woodward. Follow @AudiCanada on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

