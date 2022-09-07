AUDI CANADA RETURNS TO CANADA'S LARGEST FILM FESTIVAL

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - This week, one of North America's largest and most prestigious international film festivals returns to Toronto for a celebration of arts, acting, film and innovation. Audi Canada has long been a supporter of the cinematic arts and is proud to host and co-host a myriad of events during this year's festival.

This year Audi Canada is proud to help celebrate the cast and filmmakers of the following anticipated projects:

Butcher's Crossing starring Nicolas Cage , Fred Hechinger , Rachel Keller , Xander Berkeley , Jeremy Bobb , Paul Raci

starring , , , , , The Woman King starring Viola Davis , Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch , Sheila Atim , Hero Fiennes Tiffin, John Boyega

starring , Thuso Mbedu, , , Hero Fiennes Tiffin, John Boyega Dalíland starring Sir Ben Kingsley , Barbara Sukowa, Christopher Briney , Rupert Graves , Alexander Beyer , Andreja Pejic , Mark McKenna , Zachary Nachbar-Seckel, Avital Lvova , Suki Waterhouse

starring Sir , Barbara Sukowa, , , , , , Zachary Nachbar-Seckel, , The Son starring Hugh Jackman , Laura Dern , Vanessa Kirby , Zen McGrath, Hugh Quarshie , Anthony Hopkins

starring , , , Zen McGrath, , Prisoner's Daughter, starring Kate Beckinsale , Brian Cox , Ernie Hudson

In addition, Audi Canada is very proud to again support the Artists for Peace and Justice Festival Gala on September 10.

