Audi Canada Celebrates Michelin Guide's Arrival to Canada With its Third Sustainability Dinner

Continuing its focus on sustainability, Audi Canada hosted a special evening that told the inside story of the Michelin Guide coming to Canada, and the tireless work restaurants and chefs do to create award-winning experiences and menus. Hosted at Don Alfonso 1890 in Toronto, one of the first Canadian restaurants to be awarded a Michelin Star, Chef Daniele Corona created a multi-course paired dinner which put a focus on sustainable cuisine using local products.

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - On November 29th, Audi Canada held its third Sustainable Dining event, this time with Don Alfonso 1890. Having recently been awarded a Michelin Star, one of the first in Canada to achieve such a global accolade, Chef Daniele Corona created a unique and sustainable multicourse menu for a few lucky guests. The event kicked off with a panel, moderated by Canadian media personality Devo Brown, and featured an inside look at the multi-year process involved in bringing the iconic guide to Canada, the work restaurants do to be considered for a star, and the level of excellence required by chefs to win the rare award.

Audi Canada hosts its third sustainability dinner at Michelin-Starred restaurant Don Alfonso 1890, attended by Franco Stalteri, Vito Paladino, Chef Daniele Corona, James Peden, Devo Brown, on November 29, 2022 in Toronto. Credit: Ernesto Di Stefano/George Pimentel Photography (CNW Group/Audi Canada) Audi Canada hosts its third sustainability dinner at Michelin-Starred restaurant Don Alfonso 1890, on November 29, 2022 in Toronto. Chef Daniele Corona, photo by Ernesto Di Stefano/George Pimentel Photography (CNW Group/Audi Canada)

Panelist Franco Stalteri, co-founder of Charlie's Burgers private dining events and CB Wine Program, spoke about being a key member of the group of Canadians who set their sights on bringing the Michelin Guide to Canada. Stalteri noted that when the project started in 2017, "it was really just a small team of people that thought that it would be a good idea to try to bring [the Michelin Guide] to Toronto. And that's exactly what we did." Stalteri's efforts were met with enthusiasm by Mayor John Tory and the restaurant industry and since the collective efforts began over five years ago "the diversity and talent [of Toronto's culinary scene] has been increasing," Stalteri added.

On being one of the very few culinary masters to be awarded with a globally-recognized Michelin Star in Canada, Chef Daniele Corona said "I am very proud for my team. We work very hard every day to make sure every guest has a unique experience… This achievement is just the beginning for us."

Ristorante Don Alfonso 1890 were originators of the farm-to-table movement nearly 50 years ago, growing produce on their organic farm on the Sorrentine Peninsula to serve in the restaurant. Chef Corona's philosophy stems from this mentality and speaks on the imperative nature of sustainability to the future of fine dining: "I love to discover local products. I like the combination between local ingredients and our ideas... Sustainability is very important. We cannot turn away… everyone must do their part to make sure the next generation is on the right track."

"Creating unique dining experiences through the lens of sustainability brings to life our company's focus on responsible, sustainable development," said Vito Paladino, President of Audi Canada.

This dinner, the third iteration of the Audi Sustainability Dining Series in 2022, follows the successful collaborations Audi created earlier in the year with dinners featuring celebrated global chefs Alex Atala (Brazil), Michael Hunter (Canada), Lucas Sin (New York), and Eva Chin (Canada).

About Audi Canada

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segments. The brands Audi, Ducati, Lamborghini and Bentley produce automobiles and motorcycles at 21 locations in 13 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide. In 2021, the Audi Group delivered around 1.681 million cars from the Audi brand, 8,405 sports cars from the Lamborghini brand and 59,447 motorcycles from the Ducati brand to customers. In the 2021 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved a total revenue of €53.1 billion and an operating profit before special items of €5.5 billion. More than 89,000 people all over the world work for the Audi Group, around 58,000 of them in Germany. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and ground-breaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

Follow @AudiCanada on Instagram , Twitter, Facebook and YouTube .

SOURCE Audi Canada

For further information: For more information, images from the event, a copy of the menu, or to arrange an interview with Vito Paladino, President, Audi Canada, please contact: Kris Menon, YBIMC, 416-704-9740, [email protected]