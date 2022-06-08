ATTENTION CULINARY ENTHUSIASTS: CORUS' GRAZE TORONTO FOOD FESTIVAL COMING FALL 2023

GRAZE represents the definitive showcase for food and drink, bringing together people that share their love of exceptional cuisine, and immersing them in an indulgent experience where they can eat, cook, listen, learn and explore. Featuring local chefs and big names in the food scene, plus activations across music, art, kids, and more, GRAZE offers something for every member of the family.

"GRAZE is the food festival reimagined – offering not only gourmet flavours but innovative experiences, served up in a refined and inspiring setting," said Dervla Kelly, SVP Marketing & so.da, Corus Entertainment. "What makes this festival unique is it's all supported by the power of Corus and its marketing megaphone, allowing sponsors to participate in a premium event that connects directly with consumers, and gets attendees up close and personal with our brands."

Developed by a talented team of event, festival and media experts GRAZE is produced by Corus in partnership with Eatertainment Events & Catering. Judy Merry, an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience planning and executing some of North America's most successful festivals and tradeshows, serves as Executive Producer of GRAZE.

Sponsorship opportunities are available across six different levels of participation. To learn more, please contact your Corus Sales Representative or contact us at [email protected].

Additional details for the festival including admission and activations to be announced at a later date.

Check Us Out:

https://www.facebook.com/torontograze

https://twitter.com/Graze_Toronto

https://www.instagram.com/graze_toronto/

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Ashley Applebaum, Head of Publicity, Corus Entertainment, 416.860.4217, [email protected]