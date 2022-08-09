ATN studios to offer space for various Productions

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of World Class Cricket, is pleased to announce that it is now renting out its studio space & Green Screen in Markham, Ontario for Television, Movies, Music Videos, Commercials and Corporate video Productions.

Studio A: 46’(L) x 44’(W) x 12’(H) (CNW Group/Asian Television Network International Limited) Studio B: (Green Screen) 26’(W) x 24’(L) x 10’(H) (CNW Group/Asian Television Network International Limited)

In the past few years ATN's high class Studio Facilities have been used by various Production Companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others and is located in the city of Markham, Canada's most diverse community, with a rich cultural heritage, outstanding community planning services, and vibrant local environment and is just short drive from Downtown Toronto.

ATN has over 40,000 sq. ft of Studio and office space which is ideal for small and large productions on a short & long term basis and offers various Studio Spaces i.e Full Studio Space, Studio with Green Screen & a Dry Studio with high ceiling. Apart from the studio space ATN also offers a large Make Up Room for artists, Wardrobe Rooms, a large formal dining area to accommodate 100 people, Programming area which can accommodate over 100 crew members, Overhead Garage doors for equipment, parking space for over 60 vehicles, 2 conference rooms fully equipped with AV equipment, 10 fully equipped editing suits and 10 large size executive offices, all with Wi-Fi access.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. ATN has its own State Of The Art Digital Broadcast facilities. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, Bell Media's Crave in Canada and also operates a 24X7 South Asian Radio Service on Sirius XM Radio across The United States and Canada. ATN's Present and past Distribution partners include Sony Pictures, Viacom, Newscorp and Star TV, India cast , ZEE Group , Disney, MTV and others ATN's high class Studio Facilities have also been used by Production Companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others.

For more information please visit www.atnstudiorental.com

For further information: Pramod Israni, Vice President - Marketing, Asian Television Network International Limited, 330 Cochrane Drive, Markham, Ontario L3R 8E4, Tel: 905-948-8199, Email: [email protected]