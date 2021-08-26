ATN Reports its Second Quarter for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV: SAT) Canada's pioneer South Asian broadcaster announces its second quarter 2021 consolidated financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

Summarized Consolidated Financial Results

Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020.



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020 Operating revenue $2,546,656 $2,223,981

$4,880,314 $4,669,119











Total operating expenses 2,714,259 2,530,787

5,385,393 5,653,470 Income (Loss) before tax (167,603) (306,806)

(505,079) (984,351) Income tax recovery - -

- - Net income (loss) for the year (167,603) (306,806)

(505,079) (984,351) Basic and Diluted Loss per share $(0.01) $(0.01)

$(0.02) $(0.04) EBITDA $359,199 $161,704

$120,799 $51,507

For details please refer to the MD&A and the complete financial statements filed with SEDAR.

We are a Canadian media company. ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 premium specialty television channels. We are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture (TSXV-SAT).

For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com

For further information: A Bhandari, CPA, CA, CFO, Asian Television Network International Limited, Markham, Ontario L3R 8E4, 905-948-8199

