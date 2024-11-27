ATN acquires exclusive Broadcast rights for New Zealand Cricket for 3 years

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of Cricket, is pleased to announce that is has acquired and renewed the Broadcast rights for New Zealand Cricket for 3 more years exclusively for Canada.

ATN will have the exclusive Canadian rights for all home matches, including international games featuring the BLACKCAPS (men's team) and the WHITE FERNS (women's team), as well as domestic competitions like the Super Smash. New Zealand Cricket's 2024-25 home season features a busy and competitive schedule, with series against England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan across multiple formats. During the 2025–26 & 2026-27 seasons, New Zealand has a packed home cricket schedule featuring series against Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa, India and Sri Lanka.

With over 120 days of International Cricket, all games will be aired LIVE on 2 popular sports channels namely CBN and ATN Cricket Plus and both channels are available nationally on various Cable and Satellite platforms across Canada.

"We are thrilled to announce the renewal of the exclusive broadcast rights for New Zealand cricket for another 3 years. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering world-class sports entertainment to fans across Canada "said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President and CEO of ATN. "We look forward to bringing the excitement of New Zealand cricket LIVE to all the passionate Canadian fans, ensuring they never miss a moment of the action "he added

New Zealand known as one of the world's top cricketing nations, boasts a rich history in the sport and a reputation for producing disciplined and innovative cricketers like Kane Williamson (regarded as one of the best batsman in the world), Trent Boult & Tim Southee (A formidable pace bowling duo), Devon Conway, Tom Latham, and Mitchell Santner (Key contributors across formats)

A long-time broadcaster of international cricket, ATN was the first to bring the World Cup of Cricket live via satellite to Canada in 1986.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the Production of Multicultural Television Programming in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Sony Entertainment Television, Disney/Reliance- Star, Viacom/ India Cast, CNN News 18, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times Television, B4U, NDTV (Good Times), Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcast rights for various International Cricket Boards. ATN has its own State Of The Art Production facilities. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, Bell Media's Crave in Canada and also operates a 24X7 South Asian Radio Service on Sirius XM Radio across The United States and Canada. ATN's high class Studio Facilities have also been used by Production Companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others.

