ATN acquires exclusive Broadcast rights for more International Cricket

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian Broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of Cricket, is pleased to announce that it has acquired exclusive Canadian Broadcast rights for Cricket West Indies, New Zealand Cricket and Lanka Premiere League 2020.

The current season will start with West Indies tour of New Zealand in November – December 2020 followed by tours from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands, South Africa and Australia. Cricket West Indies rights will also feature top International teams visiting the Caribbean namely India, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Australia, Pakistan and Ireland starting February 2021. All games will be aired LIVE on 2 channels dedicated to Cricket i.e CBN and ATN Cricket Plus and both channels are available nationally on various Cable and Satellite platforms across Canada.

"We are delighted to bring all the Cricket series being played in New Zealand and in the West Indies to our subscribers across Canada," said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President and CEO of ATN. "We have had the New Zealand Cricket Rights for last 5 years and it's great to have renewed the same and take that association forward which now includes the Cricket West Indies rights as well." he added.

2020 has been a disappointing year for all Cricket fans with a lot of games being postponed or cancelled but cricket lovers are in for a treat as these high-profile series will be played over the course of the next couple of months and in the future as cricket gradually gets back to normal. ATN also won the rights for inaugural edition of Lanka Premiere League 2020 which is currently underway in Sri Lanka with some of the best International Cricketers competing alongside Sri Lankan cricketers in a league + knockout format. India's tour of Australia and The Big Bash League is also scheduled to air on both channels going up to February 2021.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the Production of Multicultural Television Programming in Canada. ATN has its own State Of The Art Production facilities. ATN channels are available on various Cable, Satellite and licensed IPTV Platforms across Canada like Shaw Cable, Bell TV, Rogers Cable, Bell Fibe TV, TELUS Optic TV, Shaw Direct, Cogeco Cable, and Others.

