ATN acquires exclusive Broadcast rights for European Cricket League 2022

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian Broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of Cricket, is pleased to announce that it has acquired exclusive Canadian Broadcast rights for European Cricket League 2022.

The European Cricket League is a professional Ten10 cricket league contested by the best cricket clubs of European countries. It was formed with a goal to develop and popularize cricket in the European continent. European Cricket League was founded in 2018 and is an annual tournament played by the champion clubs of each of the European partner countries' top league competitions. The inaugural season of ECL was played in 2019 and this is a second season with the games being postponed in 2020 & 2021 due to COVID-19 cases in Europe. The second staging of ECL 2022 will take place from February 7th to March 18th, 2022 in Cartama, Spain. This 6 week High Octane T10 action will feature 144 games between 30 champion teams who will battle for the ECL Trophy. All games will be aired LIVE on 2 channels dedicated to Cricket i.e CBN and ATN Cricket Plus and both channels are available nationally on various Cable and Satellite platforms across Canada.

"ATN was the first to bring the ICC World Cup of Cricket live across Canada in 1987. Since then we have exclusively broadcast a large number of Five Day Test Matches, One Day Internationals, limited over T-20 games including the Premier of IPL" said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President and CEO of ATN. "We are now pleased to introduce the fast paced limited over T-10 European Cricket League" he added.

Roger Feiner, CEO of ECL, is convinced that such partnership shows lots of positive feedback in Canada: "The European Cricket League is played to crown the best domestic club champions. The many top European players will influence the interest in European Cricket all over the world – Canada will see some top matches packaged in a great TV-product! More than happy to partner with ATN"

The inaugural ECL (ECL19) was won by V.O.C. Rotterdam of the Netherlands and they will be aiming to make it 2 in a row this year.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the Production of Multicultural Television Programming in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom, India Cast, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times Television, B4U, NDTV, Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcast rights for various International Cricket Boards. ATN has its own State Of The Art Production facilities. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, Bell Media's Crave in Canada and also operates a 24X7 South Asian Radio Service on Sirius XM Radio across The United States and Canada.

For more information please visit www.asiantelevision.com

SOURCE Asian Television Network International Limited

For further information: Pramod Israni, Vice President - Marketing, Asian Television Network International Limited, 330 Cochrane Drive, Markham, Ontario L3R 8E4, Canada, Tel: 905-948-8199, Email: [email protected]