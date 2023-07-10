ATN acquires exclusive Broadcast rights for Cricket "West Indies vs India, England, South Africa & Bangladesh"

TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of Cricket, is pleased to announce that is has acquired and renewed the Canadian Broadcast rights for Cricket West Indies for 2 more years exclusively for Canada.

India begins their 2023-2025 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle with a two-match series v West Indies on July 12, 2023 followed by three ODIs and five T20Is with the tour set to end on August 13, 2023. The final leg of the tour - the last two T20Is - will be hosted at the ground in Lauderhill in Florida, USA. India's Test team is facing West Indies after their last performance in the WTC final against Australia. The whole World will be eagerly watching how Both these Powerful Teams will approach all 3 formats namely Five Day Tests, One Day Internationals and the Fast paced T20s (Twenty Over Games).

All games will be aired LIVE on 2 popular channels namely CBN and ATN Cricket Plus and both channels are available nationally on various Cable and Satellite platforms across Canada.

"World Class Cricket has been a common denominator in our Program Planning "said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President and CEO of ATN. "When we telecast Live International games from the West Indies and USA, the vast audience across Canada have a Great Prime-Time Advantage "he added

The other series for 2023 & 2024 will feature tours from England, South Africa and Bangladesh with a total of 68 days of exciting International Cricket from the Caribbean. Apart from the Cricket West Indies Rights, ATN also holds the exclusive rights for New Zealand Cricket for the next season and will feature tours of Bangladesh, South Africa and Australia.

A long-time broadcaster of international cricket, ATN most recently was the exclusive Canadian rights holder for ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and ICC WorldTwenty20 (2016) and was the first to bring the World Cup of Cricket live via satellite to Canada in 1986. ATN's 54 channels include programming that spans 9 languages and a variety of genres, including news, sports and entertainment.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the Production of Multicultural Television Programming in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom, India Cast, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times Television, B4U, NDTV, Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcast rights for various International Cricket Boards. ATN has its own State Of The Art Production facilities. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, Bell Media's Crave in Canada and also operates a 24X7 South Asian Radio Service on Sirius XM Radio across The United States and Canada. ATN's high class Studio Facilities have also been used by Production Companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others.

For further information: For more information on ATN please visit www.asiantelevision.com or contact Pramod Israni, Vice President - Marketing, Asian Television Network International Limited, 330 Cochrane Drive, Markham, Ontario L3R 8E4, Tel: 905-948-8199, Email: [email protected]