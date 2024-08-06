ATN acquires Canadian Rights to distribute SONY LIV, an exciting Streaming Initiative, premiering on TELUS

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian broadcaster and pioneer broadcaster of Cricket, is pleased to announce that is has acquired the Canadian distribution rights for one of India's most popular OTT streaming platforms – Sony LIV (owned by Sony Pictures Networks India) to offer world-class Indian content to ATN's well-established subscriber base across Canada.

Sony LIV is an Indian over-the-top streaming platform owned by Sony Pictures Networks India. Sony LIV was introduced in 2013 as a first OTT service in India and carry's content from its local networks, which includes Bollywood Blockbusters, Television Dramas & Series, Reality Shows, Comedy Shows and ample Original Programming specially produced for Sony LIV.

"We are very proud of our Long partnership with Sony LIV, and it has been a privilege to work with them to bring bringing the best of South Asian Entertainment across Canada" said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President & CEO of ATN. "Our goal is to provide our audience with engaging, high-quality content that they can enjoy anytime, anywhere and we are looking forward to aggressively launching and streaming Sony LIV Nationwide" he added.

Manish Aggarwal, Head - Growth and Monetization, Sony LIV said, "We are excited to expand our partnership with ATN by granting them Sony LIV's distribution rights and expand our reach. Canada has a significant South-Asian diaspora, and we're thrilled to offer quality content to them. We look forward to this collaboration and market response."

As part of its commitment to delivering high-quality content, Sony LIV offers a diverse range of new original series and movies that include…

Gullak: a series of heartwarming stories that take place in a small town in India

Maharaani: a political drama starring Huma Qureshi

Scam 1992: follows the life of Harshad Mehta , a stockbroker who took the stock market to dizzying heights and his catastrophic downfall

Undekhi: The series depicts the two aspects of the society - the power-drunk influential people and the oppressed

Rocket Boys: based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, who created history while building India's future

Hindi Feature Film Bhonsle starring Manoj Bajpayee which was launched at 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Sony LIV will be available on TELUS and ATN subscribers will have access to all of Sony LIV's content at special rates when bundled with ATN Sony Linear Entertainment Channels as well as being available a la carte (Monthly Pricing: CAD 9.99/month and CAD 49.99/year).

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the Production of Multicultural Television Programming in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Sony Entertainment Television, Disney Star, Viacom, MTV, India Cast (Reliance /Mukesh Ambani Group), CNN NEWS 18, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times of India Television, B4U, NDTV, Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcast rights for various International Cricket Boards. ATN has its own State Of The Art Production facilities. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, Bell Media's Crave in Canada and also operates a 24X7 South Asian Radio Service on Sirius XM Radio across The United States and Canada. ATN's high class Studio Facilities have also been used by Production Companies associated with Netflix, Disney, CBC and others.

About Sony LIV:

Sony LIV is an Indian OTT platform by Sony Pictures Networks India' (SPNI) providing multi-screen engagement to users on all devices. The digital streaming player is home to 27 years of rich content from the library of Sony Pictures Networks India' (SPNI) with over 40,000 hours of programming. Sony LIV subscribers get access to Originals, TV shows. With 100 million+ app downloads, the platform has original series and movies across languages like Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. The platform's recent shows include Rocket Boys, Gullak, Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta Story, Maharani, Avrodh, College Romance, Undekhi, Your Honor, Iru Dhuruvam and many more.

Sony LIV boasts a compelling lineup of original content, with several shows garnering impressive IMDb ratings.

'Scam 1992' has been rated at a stellar 9.2, followed closely by the heartwarming 'Gullak' at 9.1. The inspiring journey of India's space program is captured brilliantly in 'Rocket Boys,' securing an 8.9 rating. 'Scam 2003','Undekhi' and 'Maharani' hold their own with scores of 8.1, 8.0 and 7.9 respectively. These ratings are a testament to the platform's commitment to quality storytelling and diverse content.

