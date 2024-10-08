ATN acquires Broadcast rights for American National Cricket League (NCL) 2024, followed by West Indies vs England

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Asian Television Network International Limited (ATN) (TSXV: SAT), Canada's largest South Asian Broadcaster and The First to bring the World Cup of Cricket Live to Canada in the year 1987 & the first to bring The IPL Live to Canada, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the Exclusive Canadian rights for the first season of National Cricket League of USA being played in Dallas, Texas.

Cricket enthusiasts across the United States & Canada are in for an exciting season as the National Cricket League (NCL) officially launches in Dallas, Texas. This highly anticipated event brings together top cricketing talent from across the nation and around the world, marking a significant milestone for the growth of cricket in the U.S.

The inaugural season of the NCL kicks off on October 4, 2024 with matches hosted at University of Texas at Dallas (UTD) Cricket Stadium. Teams from major cities such as New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and more will compete in this premier tournament, offering a high-energy blend of international and local talent.

"We are very excited to bring the first season of NCL on our channels across Canada." said Dr. Shan Chandrasekar, President and CEO of ATN. "Cricket is one of the most popular sports globally and fastest growing in North America and the NCL provides an exciting platform for fans in the U.S. & Canada at Prime Time to experience high-quality fast Paced limited-over cricket closer to home" he added

The league is expected to draw a diverse fan base, with an exciting mix of star cricketers, celebrity appearances, and family-friendly activities planned for match days. The NCL aims to pave the way for cricket's future in America, creating new opportunities for youth development and community engagement through various initiatives, including coaching clinics, school outreach programs, and grassroots tournaments. Teams competing in the tournament are New York Lions, Atlanta Kings, Los Angeles Waves, Texas Gladiators, Dallas Lonestars & Chicago Cricket Club.

ATN also has the exclusive rights for the highly anticipated West Indies v England bilateral cricket series starting at the end of October and continuing into November 2024 and will feature an exciting mix of One Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). The West Indies-England cricket rivalry is one of the oldest and most storied in the history of the sport, and fans across Canada can look forward to thrilling encounters between two world-class teams. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently announced the squad for this white-ball series, with Jos Buttler returning as captain. The team includes several exciting players, such as Jofra Archer and Sam Curran, along with three uncapped players, including Jafer Chohan, a promising leg-spinner.

All games will air LIVE on both sports channels owned & operated by ATN i.e Commonwealth Broadcasting Network (CBN) and ATN Cricket Plus.

About ATN-Asian Television Network International Limited

ATN serves Canada's diverse cultural communities with over 50 specialty television channels. The Company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service along with 7 other general interest channels, 3 sports Channels, 7 news Channels, 5 Bollywood movie channels and a variety of channels that include music, lifestyle, and several regional language channels that includes Punjabi, Tamil, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati & Marathi. ATN has been a pioneer in the Production of Multicultural Television Programming in Canada. ATN has programming alliances with leading international broadcasters like Disney Star, Sony Entertainment Television, Viacom, India Cast, Zee Network, Doordarshan, Times Television, B4U, NDTV, Republic TV, ABP News Network, Jaya TV, ARY, FOOD FOOD Network and many more. ATN is also a pioneer broadcaster of Cricket in Canada and has exclusive broadcast rights for various International Cricket Boards. ATN has its own State Of The Art Production facilities. ATN's content is also available on Amazon Prime in USA & UK, Bell Media's Crave in Canada and also operates a 24X7 South Asian Radio Service on Sirius XM Radio across The United States and Canada. ATN's high class Studio Facilities have also been used by Production Companies associated with Netflix, CBC and others.

