TORONTO, April 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Retail Council of Canada (RCC) is proud to announce that Paul Simmonds, a veteran in the retail clothing and footwear business and President of Robert Simmonds Clothing, will be honored with the Independent Retailer Lifetime Achievement Award, a special recognition that is part of the Excellence in Retailing Awards program that recognizes outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the retail industry.

With a career spanning 35 years, all at the independent level, Paul Simmonds has made significant contributions to the retail industry and the community. In 1998, Paul Simmonds founded Robert Simmonds Clothing, which has since expanded four times in different markets affiliated with the company's core business. Mr. Simmonds' dedication to his company and his passion for retail have earned him a reputation as one of the most respected retail leaders in Atlantic Canada.

Paul Simmonds has also been actively involved in various community organizations. He has served on the boards of Junior Achievement, Women in Transition House, and the Fredericton Community Foundation, and has supported many local charities, ranging from helping the homeless to assisting other non-profit organizations. Mr. Simmonds is also a long-standing board member of both Retail Council of Canada and the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce.

"I am deeply honored to receive this award, said Paul Simmonds. "Independent retail has been my passion for my entire career and I believe as independents, we can serve a crucial role by providing our customers and communities with an extra level of personalized service and by offering unique products. I am proud to be part of this vibrant sector and will continue to support and advocate for independent retail."

Diane J. Brisebois, President and CEO of the Retail Council of Canada, expressed her appreciation for Paul Simmonds' remarkable achievements, stating, "Paul Simmonds has made an indelible mark on the retail industry through his unwavering commitment to excellence and his significant contributions to the community. His leadership and dedication to independent retail have earned him this well-deserved recognition. We are thrilled to honor him with the Independent Retailer Lifetime Achievement Award, and we congratulate him on this outstanding success."

The Independent Retailer Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Paul Simmonds at Retail Council of Canada's Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala on May 30, 2023, at the Toronto Congress Centre from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET. To purchase Gala tickets visit https://retailawards.ca/register-now/.

The Excellence in Retailing Awards Gala will close the first day of RCC STORE 23, which is Canada's biggest retail conference, from May 30 – May 31, 2023. RCC STORE 23 will feature 75+ speakers and is attracting retail leaders from across North America and around the globe.

About Retail Council of Canada

Retail is Canada's largest private-sector employer with over 2 million Canadians working in our industry. The sector annually generates over $85 billion in wages and employee benefits. Core retail sales (excluding vehicles and gasoline) were over $462B in 2022. Retail Council of Canada (RCC) members represent more than two-thirds of core retail sales in the country. RCC is a not-for-profit industry-funded association that represents small, medium, and large retail businesses in every community across the country. As the Voice of Retail™ in Canada, we proudly represent more than 54,000 storefronts in all retail formats, including department, grocery, specialty, discount, independent retailers, online merchants and quick service restaurants.

