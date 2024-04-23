MONTREAL, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services project management company with offices around the world, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a contract from the Groupe Héritage Île-d'Orléans S.E.N.C. as part of a project for the new Île d'Orléans Bridge developed by Quebec's Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable (department of transportation and sustainable mobility).

As part of a consortium with TYLin, AtkinsRéalis will oversee the design of roads, interchanges, approach spans, terrestrial structures, landscaping and related works on both shores of the St. Lawrence River.

"For more than a century, our company has been proud to carry out major projects that shape Quebec's landscape," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtkinsRéalis. "Winning this new contract is another example of our ability to deliver sustainable solutions that connect people, data, and technology to deliver infrastructure that meets the highest standards in engineering and environmental management. We are thrilled to be part of this collective effort for the benefit of residents across the region."

"This iconic project of the new Île d'Orléans Bridge marks an important milestone for AtkinsRéalis. This will be the fruit of a collaboration between our team from the Quebec City area and more than 100 professionals across Canada," added Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada at AtkinsRéalis. "We are proud to have already contributed to several important projects for the development of our National Capital, such as the Quebec City amphitheatre, the Jean Lesage International Airport and the new hospital complex at the Hôpital de l'Enfant-Jésus. Once again, it's a pleasure to lend our expertise to this signature project for the region."

Project highlights:

Strategically located 200 m west of the existing bridge, the new construction will replace the old bridge with a state-of-the-art 2.1 km-long cable-stayed bridge.

west of the existing bridge, the new construction will replace the old bridge with a state-of-the-art 2.1 km-long cable-stayed bridge. A new interchange will be constructed on the north shore at the junction of A-40, Route 368, and Route 138, in addition to the reconstruction of A-40 and Route 138 (Sainte-Anne Boulevard).

An integral part of the project is the construction of a compensation pond for the wildlife habitat, connecting roads, as well as power supply, lighting, smart transportation, and telecommunication equipment.

A comprehensive sustainability plan as measured by the Envision system1, developed by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure, will be incorporated into the project.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

