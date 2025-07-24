MONTREAL, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the globe, has been appointed program delivery partner in a £1 billion agreement to deliver Anglian Water Services' biggest ever investment program over the next 15 years, including the delivery of two new reservoirs in the East of England.

AtkinsRéalis will support Anglian Water Services, a major UK water company, in a joint venture with Mace Group and Turner & Townsend, which is set to last until 2040, covering the water company's entire investment program.

As part of the joint venture, AtkinsRéalis, Mace Group and Turner & Townsend will provide full multidisciplinary services and integrate with internal teams to oversee pipelines including major projects and maintenance schemes, as part of a more customer and cost-efficient approach.

Anglian Water Services is the largest water and water recycling company in England and Wales by geographic area1 and the JV is set to deliver a full scope of work from strategic resource projects to network upgrades and asset maintenance, environmental and climate resilience and two new reservoirs in the Fens and Lincolnshire.

"The agreement with Anglian Water Services is one of the largest contracts of its type to date2 in the UK water sector. We have a wealth of industry expertise to draw on within the region, and globally, thanks to our leading position in the water market over recent years," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis. "The provision of a secure, resilient and clean water supply is central to both economic growth and the sustainability of our environment - as program delivery partner we are well placed to support Anglian Water Services in realizing that ambition."

The program delivery partnership is being launched to meet the expected increase in demand on water supply in the East of England where Anglian Water Services provides water and water recycling services to almost seven million people3. The region's population is set to grow by more than 700,000 people by 20434 requiring a wide-ranging program of infrastructure and environmental upgrades to support this expansion.

"This is a transformative period of record investment5 in the UK water sector. Working at the forefront of asset management and infrastructure upgrades, we are well positioned with market leading capabilities and experience to deliver this ambitious investment program with our JV partners," said Chris Ball, President for UK & Ireland, AtkinsRéalis. "We put collaboration at the heart of our bid for the program delivery partner role and that will continue to be a guiding principle as we embrace this unique opportunity to work across Anglian Water Services' entire, wide-ranging capital investment program and help deliver improved services for their customers for generations to come."

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

