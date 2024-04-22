MONTREAL, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, will host a hybrid Investor Day in Toronto, Canada on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will feature presentations from Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Bell, Chief Financial Officer, alongside other members of the executive team. Building on the strong value creation from the 2022-2024 Pivoting to Growth strategy, the leadership team will unveil the Company's strategy and capital allocation framework for 2025-2027, including key initiatives for revenue growth and margin expansion. The Company will also showcase its globally diversified capabilities and dedication to engineering a better future for our planet and its people.

The event will commence at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last about half a day. It will comprise formal presentations along with interactive Question & Answer panel sessions with senior leadership. The full agenda, the list of speakers and the presentation slides will be available on the Company's dedicated Investor Day 2024 webpage.

To participate in our Investor Day 2024 virtually, including the Question & Answer sessions, registration is required and can be completed in advance by clicking here.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance will be by invitation only.

A recording and a transcript of the webcast will be available and archived shortly after the conclusion of the event on the Investor Day 2024 and Investor's Briefcase web pages.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For further information: Media: Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553