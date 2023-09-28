AtkinsRéalis to Design Central Florida Expressway Extension

MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ -AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announces today it has won a design and support contract with the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) for a state road extension near Orlando.

"Modernizing transport infrastructure by using innovative design and building techniques is one way we leverage our expertise to support the communities served by safe and efficient roadways, and it is also how we deliver projects to clients on time and on budget," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis.

Under the 6.5-year $21M US Design-Bid-Build contract, AtkinsRéalis will design an elevated 4.5-kilometer four-lane toll road above the median of the existing roadway. Design innovations and accelerated bridge construction techniques implemented by AtkinsRéalis created substantive construction cost savings for CFX on the 58-span elevated expressway. Additionally, 3D modeling, and renderings created by AtkinsRéalis' Global Technology Center (GTC) streamlines the construction schedule and reduces the project's carbon footprint. The new roadway will provide congestion relief along the heavily traveled corridor.

"Our data driven approach to design and scheduling, guided by our highly skilled people and their innovative ideas, led the winning selection," said Steve Morriss, President, Engineering Services, U.S., AtkinsRéalis. "Our specialized expertise combined with leading edge industry technology enables us to provide our clients with exceptional engineering analysis and value."

Using AtkinsRéalis' Global Design Framework, up to 200 staff members will collaborate on the project providing world-class design for CFX's largest project in its five-year work program.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For further information: Media : Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors , Denis Jasmin , Vice President, Investor Relations , 14-393-8000, ext. 57553 , [email protected]