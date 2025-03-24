AtkinsRéalis Selected to Improve, Strengthen and Harden Puerto Rico's Power Grid

MONTREAL, March 24, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announces it has been contracted by LUMA Energy ServCo, LLC (LUMA) to administer its professional Architecture & Engineering Design Services to improve, strengthen and harden Puerto Rico's transmission and distribution operations infrastructure.

"From concept to commissioning we have established ourselves as a world-class integrator of technologies and professional services across the energy landscape," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Our end-to-end power delivery capabilities draw upon 100 years of experience assisting clients improve their existing systems and build assets capable of meeting the needs of their customers of today and tomorrow."

LUMA operates Puerto Rico's Electric Transmission and Distribution system on behalf of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). AtkinsRéalis is providing architectural, environmental, engineering, right of way engineering, construction engineering, construction management and project management services with a focus on permanently improved transmission and distribution power line and substation projects. Additional services include permitting and environmental studies, environmental and historical preservation plan development, design phase services, construction phase services, public outreach and meeting facilitation.

"All of us at LUMA are proud to partner with stakeholders and contractors like AtkinsRéalis to complement our workforce for the ongoing system transformation. Our progress so far and over the next decade will allow us to build the next-generation electric grid and deliver the reliable and resilient service our 1.5 million customers expect and deserve," said Engineer Juan Rodríguez, LUMA's Vice President of Capital Programs. "LUMA is proud to follow all applicable laws and complies with all local regulations regarding engineering and procurement as they continue to transform the Island's electric grid."

Hurricane Maria made landfall in September 2017 as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm's sustained 249 kilometer per hour (155 mph) wind and heavy rain destroyed the Island's power grid leaving most of Puerto Rico's 3.4 million residents without electricity. Severe damage to distribution lines and flooded generators took nearly eleven months to repair, resulting in the second longest electrical blackout in world history. Hurricane Fiona struck the Island in 2022 damaging the network again.

"Federal, state and local governments trust our strategic and objective advice to ensure the timely and cost-effective delivery of their projects," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "With 99 percent of our Puerto Rican team hailing from the Island, our local registered, licensed and experienced workforce not only understands the challenges but cares deeply about creating solutions to carry out this critical project for their community."

AtkinsRéalis has worked on some of the most important state and federal infrastructure projects in Puerto Rico since 1993. AtkinsRéalis provided vital support through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Puerto Rico Department of Housing (PRDOH) administering US $1.9 billion in federal funds to survivors of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, aiding recovery and rebuild efforts. Both storms hit the island in September 2017 during one of the most devastating storm seasons in Caribbean history. The Company currently provides comprehensive design and engineering consulting services for the Puerto Rico Highway and Transportation Authority (PRHTA).

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

