MONTREAL, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, released today its inaugural Annual Integrated Report, signaling a transformative approach to corporate reporting that integrates financial and ESG considerations to enhance transparency and accountability.

"2023 marked the beginning of a new era for AtkinsRéalis," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "We embraced a vibrant and dynamic new brand to mark our inflection point as a company following deep, transformational changes to every aspect of our business, positioning us for a future of growth and fully aligning us with our purpose of "Engineering a better future for our planet and its people." In 2023, we not only met but exceeded some of the targets set out in our three year "Pivoting to Growth" strategy, and we estimate that approximately half of the company's revenues have been generated by sustainable projects. As we look to the future, we will continue to pursue excellence, lean into our purpose, and attract the best and the brightest talent. We will also continue to look for ways to optimize our business, innovate for our clients, and enhance our position as a world-leading design, project management, and professional services company."

The Annual Integrated Report details how AtkinsRéalis is advancing its commitment to adopt performance management tools that foster collaboration, challenge silos, and put both financial and non-financial information at the center of the corporate strategy.

"The integration of ESG and financial reporting offers AtkinsRéalis an opportunity to provide our entire stakeholder audience, particularly our shareholders, with increased transparency, adding controls and assurance to our non-financial metrics and increasing understanding of the impact of the work we undertake on society as a whole," said Hentie Dirker, Chief ESG and Integrity Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Our integrated report reflects AtkinsRéalis' steadfast commitment to ESG principles and practices. By integrating ESG considerations into our reporting framework, we aim to provide stakeholders with a holistic view of our performance, holding ourselves accountable and ensuring transparency across our business."

Find out how AtkinsRéalis is Engineering a better future for our planet and its people through the full report here.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

