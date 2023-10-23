AtkinsRéalis North American Virtual Digital Tech Showcase Press Event on October 25, 2023, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST

This Digital Tech Lab event – featuring AtkinsRéalis subject matter experts across various disciplines, moderated by Daniela Pizzuto, External Communications Director, North America – will give you an insight into four digital technologies that are transforming the way we work, and how critical infrastructure is being delivered.

Learn how technicians utilize intelligent apps through mixed reality headsets to improve onsite delivery with Johan Germishuys , Digital Solutions Director

, Explore a GIS mobile web-based infrastructure asset management software with Ryan Francoforte , VUEWorks Business Development Director

, Discover how robots are performing critical tasks and reducing humans' nuclear exposure with Christian Pilon , Associate Director and Head of Robotics

, Observe our resilience modeling tool that's helping communities forecast climate change risk and prioritize infrastructure investments with Stephen Bourne , Climate Scientist, City Simulator Lead Developer and AtkinsRéalis Fellow.

At this interactive session, you'll hear about the role of digital in meeting global net zero targets and see how cutting-edge tools are enhancing workers' safety, speeding up delivery, cutting the cost of critical infrastructure and improving efficiency. Come meet the experts who are applying the latest technology to tackle some of the biggest challenges in the industry.

About our presenters:

Johan leads our Canadian Digital Solutions team, stewards our BIM (Building Information Management) team, visualization, data analytics and machine learning teams. Focusing on project and client delivery systems and building on his 25 years of industry experience, he has implemented data driven design and thought leadership to address numerous aspects of systems integration, reporting methods, best practices, workflows, and processes. Johan is fluent in English and Afrikaans.

Johan Germishuys Director Digital Solutions

Ryan has over 15 years' experience with AtkinsRéalis in the Asset Management space, currently serving as a Business Development Manager for the VUEWorks® asset and work management software (an AtkinsRéalis Technology) and is a subject matter expert in the configuration and utilization of VUEWorks® for municipal and state agencies.

Ryan Francoforte VUEWorks Business Development Director

Christian is the Head of Robotics for the Nuclear sector in the Technology & Environmental Remediation (T&ER) team. He is responsible for our sector-wide strategy for robotics and supports business units growing their robotics capability and portfolio across Canada, the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Christian spent 10-years working on robotics and automation in the aerospace and packaging industries before joining AtkinsRéalis in 2021.

Christian Pilon Associate Director Head of Robotics

Stephen is the principal developer of City Simulator, AtkinsRéalis' map-based tool for simulating communities as they evolve into a climate change influenced future. He is a project director with 20 years of experience with AtkinsRéalis. Stephen is a lead resilience modeler, climate scientist, software engineer and AtkinsRéalis Fellow, recognized for his technical excellence and expertise.

Stephen Bourne Climate Scientist, AtkinsRéalis Fellow, City Simulator Lead Developer

Wednesday, October 25 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. EST

Online: Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 382 884 110 152

Passcode: HyVGzF

