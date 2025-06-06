MONTREAL, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, today announced that it has completed the previously announced transactions for the sale by AtkinsRéalis of shares of 407 International Inc. ("Highway 407 ETR") with each of a subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") and a subsidiary of Ferrovial SE ("Ferrovial") under the Share Purchase Agreement entered into by all of the parties, and that all closing steps have been initiated under the Put and Call Agreement entered into by AtkinsRéalis with Ferrovial, in each case in accordance with the financial terms and conditions of such agreements as disclosed by AtkinsRéalis on March 13, 2025.

As a result of the deferred portion of the consideration under the Share Purchase Agreement and the exercise of the call option under the Put and Call Agreement both being exercised at the beginning of the 18 month post-closing window, total gross proceeds for these elements of the transaction were adjusted in line with the agreed formulas, and total proceeds for the complete sale of AtkinsRéalis' 6.76% interest will be approximately $2.6 billion. Management now expects a low to mid-single digit percentage effective cash tax rate on the net gain on the sale through the use of the Company's available non-capital losses.

Certain sale proceeds were received by AtkinsRéalis at closing of the transactions under the Share Purchase Agreement and all remaining proceeds under both agreements are expected to be paid to AtkinsRéalis within the next three business days. Following the closing of the above-described transactions, AtkinsRéalis will no longer hold any interest in Highway 407 ETR.

AtkinsRéalis also announced today that, in connection with the closing of the sale transactions, it has repaid in full the $400 million principal that had been outstanding under its limited recourse loan agreement with a subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and that such loan agreement has thus been terminated.

The remainder of the net proceeds from the transactions will be deployed in line with the Company's capital allocation priorities outlined at its 2024 Investor Day, and based on what management and the board of directors believe would be in the best interests of the Company and most accretive to shareholder value over time. This would include paying down indebtedness, potentially funding additional growth through small and mid-size acquisitions and returning capital to shareholders.

RBC Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright is acting as legal advisor to AtkinsRéalis.

