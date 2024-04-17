MONTREAL, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been named as lead provider for a £780 million UK professional services framework.

From April 2024, AtkinsRéalis will provide multi-disciplinary services including project and program management, advisory, and design and engineering on Lot 1 of the framework from Pagabo as sole provider, worth up to £500 million to the business. This will enable more than 2,000 public sector organizations across England, Wales and Northern Ireland to access AtkinsRéalis' services via direct award across a range of markets, including: Central and Local Government, Defence, Health, Transportation, Infrastructure, Nuclear, Power & Renewables and Water & Environment. The term of the framework is three years (with the option to extend for another year) and, in addition, AtkinsRéalis has been appointed to Pagabo's new £27 million Scotland-specific framework, along with one other provider, over the same time period.

"Public sector organizations face a multifaceted challenge to maintain service provisions and achieve cost efficiencies while delivering operationally net zero facilities and sustainable infrastructure for the future," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Under this new framework, our focus will continue to be on delivering market-leading solutions while helping to deliver better outcomes for clients and communities. The harmonization of our teams across our project management, design and engineering expertise as one AtkinsRéalis enables us to draw upon our breadth and depth of capabilities, maximizing our ability to work seamlessly and provide one integrated offering for our clients and partners at a local level."

The appointment enables AtkinsRéalis to continue to support its UK public sector clients through Pagabo, by providing professional services advice with respect to construction and built assets for another four years - while at the same time unlocking social value and community benefits. Pagabo is among the UK's leading procurement organizations, providing a suite of frameworks that enable public sector organizations to procure the goods and services they need.

Through its position on two earlier Pagabo frameworks as lead provider for the last eight years, AtkinsRéalis has delivered more than 1,270 commissions for 215 clients in all regions of the UK and generated over £249 million of social return on investment in the last 12 months alone.

"Our reappointment as lead provider to the Pagabo Professional Services Framework in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to the Scotland-specific framework, is a testament to the work our teams have been delivering for clients up and down the country over the last eight years," said Richard Robinson, President, UK & Ireland, AtkinsRéalis. "Building on our reputation as trusted suppliers, AtkinsRéalis is able to offer consistent innovation, a digital-led approach, and demonstrable success in delivering social value, and the full range of single services to full multi-disciplinary projects and programs – all from a sole provider, increasing efficiency in delivery and consistency of client service."

Social Return on Investment

The social return on investment (SROI) is calculated on public sector commissions, using the LOOP Social Value Tool and a methodology which is accepted by the UK government to measure the social value elements on each project and to give them a proxy value. It covers Social, Environmental and Economic benefits and covers many of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It enables AtkinsRéalis to optimize the social value it delivers and maximize the benefits to local communities through the creation of jobs, supporting employment and skills, investing in local supply chains (SMEs), creating work for underrepresented groups and helping to reduce homelessness and crime.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

