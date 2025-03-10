MONTREAL, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announced today that Rail Connect Partners, its joint venture with Bird Construction Inc., has signed a project alliance agreement with Metrolinx to deliver the East Harbour Transit Hub, a new interchange station that is part of a broader transit-oriented community plan for Toronto.

"East Harbour Transit Hub is a generational project, transforming Toronto's eastern-end waterfront and fulfilling a long-held ambition to expand the capacity of the city's regional connectivity hubs," commented Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "We have a world-class project team with global and local expertise to ensure project delivery in full collaboration with our partners and client, as well as a commitment to quality and schedule performance."

The scope of work for the Company during the execution phase of the contract includes completion of the rail corridor and bridge widening over an important thoroughfare, which will continue to be undertaken in planned phases to keep GO Transit services running with minimal impact. The execution phase will also see the commencement of the station works and associated infrastructure and future road extension to facilitate a future streetcar connection. AtkinsRéalis will provide project and construction management, as well as functional expertise to ensure successful project delivery. This mandate is based on a best for project shared risk-capped, collaborative contract model. It adds to a portfolio of AtkinsRéalis' successful transit delivery expertise that includes the O-Train South Extension in Ottawa, the Réseau express métropolitain project in Montreal, the Evergreen and Canada Lines in Vancouver, as well as internationally renowned projects such as London's Elizabeth Line, plus the Doha, Dubai, Riyad, and Sydney metros.

"The East Harbour Transit Hub is one of the first major transit projects in Canada to use an alliance contracting model, which has been used in developed economies around the world for its risk and reward sharing benefits," said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada, AtkinsRéalis. "As Ontario embarks on the largest expansion of transit in North America, we look forward to continuing to work with Metrolinx to engineer a better future for the Greater Toronto region and its residents; a region that fuels almost half of Ontario's GDP."

East Harbour Transit Hub: a New Toronto Waterfront Connection to the GTA

East Harbour Transit Hub is designed to improve transportation choices in the City of Toronto for approximately 100,000 daily riders1. Serving the Riverdale, Riverside and Leslieville communities and located immediately east of the Don Valley Parkway and south of Eastern Avenue, it will connect to the Lakeshore East and Stouffville GO lines. Service levels planned as part of GO Expansion would see a GO train arriving as frequently as every five minutes. The hub will feature a station for the future Ontario Line and an extension to Broadview Ave will be built, which will enable a future TTC streetcar extension.

"The Metrolinx team is proud to work with partners in government and industry to deliver more transit options, reduce commute times, and ease congestion. East Harbour station will be one of the most important nodes on the region's transit map. It will connect the Ontario Line to an expanded GO network in a way that will completely re-shape how we move through Toronto and beyond," said Michael Lindsay, Interim President and CEO, Metrolinx.

The East Harbour Transit Alliance project team is committed to creating a marked change in health and safety practices on rail projects. In addition to the launch of its Beyond Zero Harm vision, which includes enhanced safety standards, processes, tools and training, the Alliance has also implemented all new initiatives endorsed by the Canadian Construction Safety Council, of which both AtkinsRéalis and Bird Construction are founding members, as part of a step change in the Canadian market.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2023 annual management disclosure & analysis ("MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the Company's 2023 annual MD&A (particularly in the section entitled "Risk and Un certainties"), as may be updated from time to time in the Company's interim quarterly MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

