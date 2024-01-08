MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, and Bird Construction, have entered into an alliance development agreement to work collaboratively with Metrolinx to deliver the East Harbour Transit Hub: a new interchange station that is part of a broader transit-oriented community plan for Toronto. AtkinsRéalis is partnered with Bird under the Rail Connect (RC) Partners joint venture.

Under the alliance development agreement, services include optimizing the design solution, preparing detailed estimates for resources, costs and schedules, preparing a Project Proposal, finalizing the Project Alliance Agreement, and performing Early Works.

"The alliance development agreement represents a significant development for us in how we execute large projects without a fixed price contract model; we are thrilled to work closely with our alliance partners to apply this collaborative model to deliver an exciting new regional transportation hub," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "We are proud to contribute to improving transportation links in the Greater Toronto Area and developing innovative solutions to improve accessibility for commuters."

The East Harbour Transit Hub will support local transit needs in the community and regional connectivity, through the incorporation of the GO Train, Ontario Line subway and future Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) light rail transit. Service levels planned as part of GO Expansion would see a GO train arriving as frequently as every five minutes.

