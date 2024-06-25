MONTREAL, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, announces today that the Company will be working for Design-Builder ECCO III Enterprises Inc, who was awarded a 44-month contract to design and build upgrades to the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) Broadway Junction Complex to improve efficiency, enhance user experience and ensure it is optimized in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). This is AtkinsRéalis' first design-build project in New York (NY) City.

"We are honored to have been selected to be part of the MTA's efforts to modernize its century-old system to meet the accessibility needs of all its users," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Our multi-disciplined design team has the technical excellence combined with the community centric approach required to complete this vital and transformative project."

About 100,000 transit passengers per day pass through the critical Broadway Junction transfer station at the intersection of five subway lines and six bus routes in Brooklyn, NY. Design improvements are focused on upgrading the facilities and enhancing accessibility and service for people with disabilities at the Broadway Junction Complex. Design service include adding seven new elevators to the three subway stations, a first for the complex, replacement of three escalators, adding new ADA compliant staircases, walkways, improved lighting, wayfinding signage, a passenger transfer bridge between a subway station and bus station and a pedestrian bridge enabling transitions between two subway stations above surface street traffic. New and upgraded communications and mechanical, electrical, fire protection and plumbing systems will also be designed to increase the operational lifespans of the stations.

Numerous upgrades have been made to the stations over the years, which first came online nearly 100 years ago. AtkinsRéalis will inventory existing facilities, utilities and foundations through direct field investigations coupled with an extensive Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) and scan to Building Information Modeling (BIM) process. Detailed 3D models will be developed to enable virtual walkthroughs and visualizations of the design. 3D models facilitate detailed interdisciplinary coordination, 4D Schedule integration and visualizations to inform maintenance and protection of traffic planning. Modeling also helps identify design challenges, layout construction sequencing so as not to impose additional loads onto existing subway tunnels located below the active work site and minimize construction impacts to the local community and daily ridership.

"We have a tremendous opportunity to create significant benefits to the community by enhancing the public transit experience," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "By focusing on quality, safety and improved constructability, we'll achieve efficiency in our design to streamline construction, reduce impacts to the MTAs customers and seamlessly navigate the complexities of this unique project."

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

