MONTREAL, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a contract by TESCanada H2 Inc. ("TESCanada") to provide front end engineering and design services for their Projet Mauricie green hydrogen hub in Quebec.

"Energy secure and affordable Net Zero grids will be needed as we electrify a larger portion of our economies," commented Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Green hydrogen provides an attractive clean energy option for hard to decarbonize sectors. We're pleased to deliver our clean energy engineering expertise to advance the green hydrogen ecosystem and ensure a successful energy transition."

Quebec Green Hydrogen; Powering a Clean Economy

TESCanada's Projet Mauricie is an innovative renewable energy initiative that aims to accelerate the energy transition by producing up to 70,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen, which will be used to decarbonize industrial processes and heavy transportation in Quebec. The project will reduce emissions by 800,000 tonnes CO 2 eq per year supporting Quebec's decarbonization objectives. As part of the project, clean electricity will largely be supplied by new, purpose-built renewable power generation including wind and solar farms totalling 1,000 MW. Expected to be commissioned in 2028, it is one of the largest clean hydrogen projects in Canada. It is also amongst the largest decarbonization projects announced in Quebec to date.1

Hydrogen Market Expertise

A multi-disciplinary AtkinsRéalis team, in collaboration with specialists from BBA, will develop project plans, an execution schedule, cost estimates, environmental impact assessments, and assist TESCanada with the permitting required for the project. AtkinsRéalis will also provide support with the technical challenges of the project, including engineering and field activities that involve geotechnical investigations and testing, as well as assist TESCanada with stakeholder and community engagement.

"We are proud to contribute our vast expertise to this innovative, Quebec-based project, that will largely self-generate its renewable electricity with behind-the-fence wind and solar plants to produce green hydrogen," said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada, AtkinsRéalis. "Green hydrogen offers an effective solution to decarbonize heavy industrial processes and long-haul transportation as well as other sectors that are not suitable to direct electrification. We are excited to see our Canadian business positioned as a leader in hydrogen, having undertaken a significant portfolio of this work globally."

AtkinsRéalis has deep experience in the hydrogen market around the world. The Company has successfully executed projects across the UAE, UK, and US.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services in key regions (Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, as well as Asia, the Middle East and Australia), Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

