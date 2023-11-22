MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a $30M US contract to provide general engineering consulting (GEC) services for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). AtkinsRéalis has provided GEC services for more than 35 years to multiple FDOT districts across the state.

"Developing and delivering comprehensive solutions that improve the quality of life where we live and work is how we make a difference in our communities and make good on our purpose," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Our end-to-end service expertise across various modes of transportation, uniquely positions our team to accommodate all of Florida DOT's needs."

AtkinsRéalis will provide services that connect and support all departments within District Two including programming, planning, project development and environment (PD&E), public involvement and emergency operations. Engineering services provided under the five-year contract encompass project management, survey and mapping, architectural and design. Additional operations, maintenance and construction support will be made available as needed.

FDOT's District Two in Northeastern Florida, where work will occur, covers nearly 20,000 square kilometers (km) across eighteen counties and is home to approximately two million residents who travel an estimated 69.5 million roadway km daily. District Two is served by two major transit agencies, three major rail lines, two deep-water ports and 144 public and private use airports.

"Our close connections, collaboration and ongoing delivery performance under all circumstances have allowed us to serve as FDOT's consultant of choice in District Two for 15-years," said Steve Morriss, President, Engineering Services, U.S., AtkinsRéalis. "We are proud to continue supporting FDOT's vision, providing a well-planned transportation network that supports economic growth and preserves the quality of our environment and communities."

AtkinsRéalis has a strong reputation of providing GEC services to transportation authorities and state DOTs in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

