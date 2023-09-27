MONTREAL, Sept. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been awarded a contract to provide general engineering consulting (GEC) services for the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). The Company has been providing GEC services to multiple FDOT districts across the state for more than 35 years.

"Cultivating and sustaining long-standing relationships with key clients like the FDOT is an effective way to bring our global expertise to the local communities in which we operate," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "These decades-long partnerships have been effective in transforming our client's vision into reality, driving economies and enabling us to realize our purpose of engineering a better future for our planet and its people."

Under the five-year $26M US contract, AtkinsRéalis will provide a full complement of engineering services including project management, planning, design and right-of-way support. Operations, maintenance and construction support will be provided as needed. The Company will also assist FDOT with accelerated design and construction of several Central Florida projects within the state's $4 billion US Moving Florida Forward program.

FDOT's District Five in Central Florida, where the work will be undertaken, covers nine counties and is home to over four million residents who travel an estimated 67.3 million roadway miles daily. The District is served by seven transit agencies, five rail lines, one deep-water port, 25 public use and 133 private use airports and is home to Space Florida, the state's aerospace finance and development authority.

"Our end-to-end services span the entire transport ecosystem, from railways to highways and from shipping ports to airports, making us a natural fit for the District's varying needs," said Steve Morriss, President, Engineering Services, U.S., AtkinsRéalis. "Florida has been home to our U.S. business since 1960 and it's an honor to continue to help deliver safe and reliable transport infrastructure in our own back yard."

AtkinsRéalis has a strong reputation of providing GEC services to transportation authorities and state DOTs in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, New York, North Carolina, and Texas.

